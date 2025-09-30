Video: Amid curfew, streets in Ladakh's Leh left deserted, tourism hit

The violence-hit town of Leh in Ladakh was left deserted after many establishments remained closed on Tuesday, a sign that the region is still recovering from the unrest which led to the arrest of activist Sonam Wangchuk. Meanwhile, Ladakh’s tourism sector has also witnessed a setback due to the curfew in Leh. Visuals showed empty streets, minimal vehicle movement, and a heavy presence of security personnel. (PTI)

On Tuesday, officials announced that the week-long curfew in Leh was relaxed for four hours starting at 10 am. The authorities also asked shopkeepers to open their establishments.

However, much of the situation in the tense town remained the same. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed empty streets, minimal vehicle movement, and a heavy presence of security personnel.

Under the curfew restrictions, the district has banned the assembly of five or more persons. Processions, rallies, and marches are also prohibited without prior permission.

4-hour relaxation in curfew

Starting at 10 am on Tuesday, officials announced a four-hour relaxation in the week-long curfew in Leh town.

On Monday as well, the restrictions were relaxed for two hours from 4 p.m.

Ghulam Mohammed, Additional District Magistrate in Leh, ordered that all grocery shops, essential services, hardware, and vegetable shops be opened during the relaxation period.

“Barring the violence last Wednesday, there was no untoward incident reported from anywhere. Police and paramilitary forces are deployed in strength in the sensitive areas and are maintaining strict vigil to maintain law and order,” the official told ANI.

However, officials have said that mobile internet services continue to be suspended in Leh town.

Ladakh violence

A curfew was imposed in Leh town on September 24 after violent protests during a shutdown called by a constituent of the Leh Apex Body (LAB).

Over 60 people were taken into custody following the incident. This included Sonam Wangchuk, who was detained under the National Security Act on September 26.

Four people were killed and more than 150 others were injured in the clashes.