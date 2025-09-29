'Always open for dialogue': MHA after Leh apex body's 'normalcy' demand

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday said that the government is "always open for dialogue" on Ladakh matters with the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance at any time. Following last week's unrest, Leh is under an indefinite curfew. (PTI)

The ministry's remarks come after the Leh Apex Body (LAB) announced that it will stay away from talks with the High Powered Committee of the MHA till normalcy is restored in Ladakh.

In its statement, the MHA said, "The government is always open for dialogue on Ladakh matters with Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance at any time."

"The government would continue to welcome discussion with LAB and KDA through the High Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh or any such platform," it added.

The ministry noted that the dialogue mechanism established with the two Ladakh bodies through HPC "yielded good results".

"The government is confident that continuous dialogue with the people of Ladakh would yield desired results in near future," the MHA added.

Ladakh protests

Leh was embroiled in violent protests on September 24 during a shutdown called by LAB, which called for advanced talks with the Centre on the demands for extension of the Sixth Schedule and statehood to Ladakh.

Protesters and security personnel clashed in the agitation, which left four people dead and several others injured. Meanwhile, at least 50 people were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the violent rioting.

The protesters had allegedly gathered to back climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike at the time. Later, authorities detained Wangchuk under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

Authorities imposed an indefinite curfew in Leh town following the September 24 clashes. Besides a four-hour relaxation in two phases on Saturday afternoon, the town continued to remain under strict curfew for the sixth consecutive day, along with a suspension of mobile internet services.

What Leh Apex Body said

Shortly after the fourth victim of the Leh protest was cremated amid tech security, LAB Chairman Thupstan Chhewang on Monday announced that it will stay away from talks with the HPC till normalcy is restored in Ladakh.

“We have unanimously agreed that the situation that is prevailing in Ladakh, keeping that in view, as long as peace is not restored and a conducive atmosphere is not created, we will not participate in any talks," Chhewang said at a press conference.

He urged the Home Ministry and the Union Territory's administration to take steps to address the "atmosphere of fear, grief and anger that is there".

Chhewang further said that the Centre granted Union Territory status to Ladakh "without a legislature (in August 2019)" after 70 years of struggle. However, he said that it was not as per the expectations and justice of the Ladakh people.

"We felt that the safeguards provided to us under Article 370 and Article 35A were eroded along with democracy, prompting us to launch a fresh agitation for our genuine rights,” Chhewang added.

He further said that the Centre initially assured them on the safeguards, adding that a process of talks continued for five years on their four key demands: Extension of safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, statehood, separate cadre, job reservation and public service commission, and separate Lok Sabha seats.

“Our struggle was continuing in a peaceful manner, but what happened on September 24 was beyond one’s understanding… the CRPF acted like hooligans and used excessive force, killing and injuring our people and creating an atmosphere of fear, grief and anger among the people of Ladakh,” Chhewang alleged.

He said that while the demonstrators were protesting peacefully, including the hunger strike, the administration used "excessive force", despite the fact that the LAB was in touch with the Centre and preparing for talks, notwithstanding the differences over the dates.

