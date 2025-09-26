How a peaceful protest took violent turn in Ladakh's Leh

Srinagar : For a fortnight since September 10 when climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, supported by members of Leh Apex Body (LAB), started a hunger strike in Leh demanding statehood for Ladakh, scores of people from villages would descend to the protest site to show their support. Leh: Charred remains of a vehicle lies in the aftermath of violent clashes between demonstrators and police during a protest in Leh, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.(PTI)

But, Wednesday was different. Instead of dozens or hundreds, thousands turned up at the venue at NDS memorial park –– many of them young men and teenagers. The immediate trigger had been the deterioration of the health of two elderly protesters –– Tsering Angchuk (72) and Tashi Dolma (60) –– who were hospitalised.

“This provoked people and on Wednesday an exceptionally large number of people came. It was all the Gen-Z of Ladakh,” said Leh Apex Body co-chairman, Chering Dorjay, who was present at the venue and tried to stop the angry protesters.

The LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance have been spearheading an agitation over the last five years pressing for their demands on statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule to Ladakh after it was split from Jammu & Kashmir following abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Wangchuk, a vociferous supporter of statehood, who had led a foot march to Delhi earlier, said that the health issue of the two elderly protesters moved the people of Ladakh, particularly the younger generation. “As the programme was going on, a big chunk of people broke away from this group and went out raising slogans and later we heard that they had gone on a rampage to break offices and burn police vehicles and a BJP office in Leh. Varying accounts say 2,000-5,000 youth had come,” he said.

Officials, however, said that the build up of the anger was caused by alleged provocative speeches by those on hunger strike. Leh deputy commissioner Romil Singh said several individuals began circulating voice messages on social media platforms, urging the youth to gather in large numbers at the protest site on Wednesday.

“At 11.30am, youth started going outside the venue blocking roads and becoming increasingly agitated,” Singh said.

Dorjay said the huge crowd soon became uncontrollable for them. “We couldn’t contain their anger, although we tried. First they vandalised the office of Ladakh Autonomous Hill development Council, Leh, half a kilometre away. They attacked the assembly of the council” he said.

Then, the protesters also pelted stones on the vehicle of DGP Ladakh. “We were assured that they will remain peaceful. However, around 11:30 the mob became violent... and they attacked the council office, its secretariat and BJP office. They set fire to the BJP office, one of our police vehicles and council secretariat. This led to many injuries including 50 police and CRPF jawans. Some people also died in the incident,” a police officer said on anonymity.

At least four people were killed in mob violence on Wednesday.