Video: Four Mumbai policemen suspended for planting ‘drugs’ on man

Four policemen in Mumbai were suspended after a video allegedly showed them planting drugs on a man during a raid. The CCTV clip has gone viral. Screengrab - A video went viral on social media, showing policemen in Mumbai allegedly planting drugs on a man during a raid

The video showed two officers frisking a man, while two others oversaw the operation. Later, one of them is seen slipping something into the suspect's hip pocket, reported PTI.

Also Read: Man arrested for 12-year-old's murder in Wadala confesses to two more killings

The accused policemen, including a police sub-inspector and three constables, were members of the anti-terror cell in the Khar police station. They were carrying out a raid on an open plot of land in the Kalina area in Mumbai on Friday, where they detained the suspect named Daniel.

Also Read: Thane police book former Mumbai police chief Sanjay Pandey for extortion

Daniel, while in conversation with reporters, claimed that he had been threatened by the police that they would falsely implicate him in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

He added that once they realised there was CCTV footage of what they had done, they released Daniel from custody.

"The Mumbai Police have taken swift action in response to the video, suspending the officers involved and initiating a departmental inquiry to probe the incident further," deputy commissioner of police Raj Tilak Roushan said.

DCP Roushan also said that the manner in which the accused policemen had carried out the search operation went against legal procedures.

He also told PTI that disciplinary action had been initiated against the four police personnel and that they were suspended pending inquiry. "They reached the spot after getting information about drugs, but everything (they did) is seen in the CCTV," he added.

One of Daniel's associates told a news channel that Daniel had been targeted by a builder due to dispute over the plot of land where the incident took place.