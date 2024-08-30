Minor detained after SUV mows down man in Mumbai; 2 others arrested: Police

A minor was detained while two others were arrested after the 17-year-old crashed his vehicle onto a two-wheeler killing the biker in Mumbai’s Goregaon east on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Aarey Colony around 4am. (HT sourced photo)

According to Vanrai police, the victim identified as Navin Vaishnav (24), a milk vendor was crossing Aarey Colony after distributing milk towards Malad when an SUV car coming from the opposite direction hit his bike.

Vaishnav suffered severe injuries to his head and other parts of the body after falling on the ground.

People rushed to the accident spot and informed the police. Vaishnav was rushed to the Jogeshwari trauma centre where he was declared dead on arrival.

The vehicle had hit an electric pole after hitting the biker after which the minor driver and the passengers tried to flee. The police caught them and sent them for medical examination. All three were returning to their home in Jogeswari after shopping.

RG Rajbhar, senior police inspector of Vanrai police station said that they have detained the minor driver and arrested the vehicle owner and another person.

The arrests have been made under sections 106 (rash and negligent driving) and 281 (rash driving to harm human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 119, 177, 3 (1), 181, 134 (a) and 134 (b) of the Motor Vehicle Act.