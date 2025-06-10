Dramatic video shows huge fire engulfing top floor of Dwarka Sector 13 building in Delhi

A father and his two children died on Tuesday when a fire broke out in their apartment in Delhi's Dwarka sector 13, police said. They jumped down from their flat in panic, but could not be saved. Details of their ages were not immediately available. The reason for the fire could also not be immediately ascertained. What started the fire at the top floor apartment of Shabad Apartments is not known yet, according to the fire department.

The fire erupted in an apartment on the top floor of Shabad Apartment in Dwarka, near MRV school and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Dramatic visuals from the spot show massive flames erupting from the top floor of the apartment, sending a huge cloud of black smoke up in the air. People in the apartment two floors down are also seen coming out onto the balcony to take a look at the huge fire.

The fire was later doused by Delhi Fire Services.

A call about the fire was made to the Delhi Fire Services at around 10.01 am, after which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire department does not know what started the fire, adding that there are no reports of casualties yet.

Similar incident

On May 25, a fire broke out at an E-Rikshaw charging station at Moti Ram Road in the national capital's Shahdara area. Two people died in the incident while four others were injured.

The Delhi Fire Department said they received a call from the e-charging station on Sunday morning reporting a fire at the site. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to douse the blaze.

A week before that on May 18, several fires were reported across Delhi in a day. However, no casualties were reported.

One of the fires broke out inside a commercial building housing restaurants and a coaching centre’s library in Old Rajendra Nagar, following which, another fire broke out inside a hotel in West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar. After that, a fire broke out in East Delhi Ganesh Nagar and then inside a shop in the famous Sarojini Nagar market.