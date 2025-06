A major fire broke out on the top floor of the Shabad Apartment complex in Dwarka Sector 13 on Tuesday morning, triggering panic among residents. Eight fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot and are currently engaged in dousing the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

