Videos: Traffic snarls in Delhi-NCR amid Bharat Bandh call over Agnipath scheme

Monday morning blues got a shade darker for the morning commuters as traffic jams were witnessed at the Delhi-Gurugram expressway and Noida-Delhi link road amid a call for nationwide shutdown - Bharat Bandh - over the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

The traffic snarls were seen, news agency ANI reported, after the Delhi Police intensified checks on the borders between the national capital and Gurugram. The video - posted by the news agency on Twitter - showed rows of cars and buses stuck on the key route.

On huge jams at the Delhi-Noida border, Noida official Ranvijay Singh told ANI that they were “ensuring that no protester can pass through”. He added that they were co-ordinating with the Delhi police.

#WATCH | Massive traffic snarl on the Sarhaul border at Delhi-Gurugram expressway as Delhi Police begins checking of vehicles in wake of #BharatBandh against #AgnipathScheme, called by some organisations. pic.twitter.com/QPYtguMKV1 — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

#WATCH | Heavy traffic at Noida-Delhi Link Road at Chilla border due to security checks by UP Police in wake of Bharat Bandh against #AgnipathScheme



ADCP Noida, Ranvijay Singh says, "We're ensuring that no protester can pass through here, we're coordinating with Delhi Police." pic.twitter.com/SczgaxTn3W — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 20, 2022

Earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police had tweeted details on diverted routes.

Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0800 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 20, 2022

Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0800 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 20, 2022

Due to special traffic arrangements inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 20, 2022

Several states are on alert a day after the central government ruled out rolling back the Agnipath military recruitment scheme due to nationwide shutdown call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ given by some groups. Security personnel in several states are maintaining a vigil over the shutdown as massive vandalism has been reported from several parts of the country last week.

Visuals posted by ANI showed police presence on the roads in Bengal, Punjab and Delhi.

Also read: Agnipath stir: IAF chief says violence, arson no solution, asks youth to seek clarity

Schools in Jharkhand are closed due to the bandh call. In Uttar Pradesh, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has announced Section 144, banning large gatherings in Noida and Greater Noida - the two key cities near Delhi. The police have warned that an “FIR would be registered against any person found engaged in activities in violation of law and strict action would be taken against them”,

The Agnipath recruitment scheme, which was introduced by the government on June 14, has triggered massive protests across the country with incidents of violence being reported in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana. Over 1,000 people have been arrested so far.

Also read: Anand Mahindra welcomes opportunity to recruit Agniveers: ‘Saddened by violence’

Amid the escalating protests, the defence and home ministry have announced reservations for 'Agniveers' - the recruits under the new scheme - after their four-year service in the armed forces.

Meanwhile, some BJP-ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka have promised jobs to Agniveers in the state departments.