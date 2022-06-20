‘Bharat Bandh’ causes massive traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram expressway
Commuters driving on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway experienced heavy congestion from 9:30 am till 11 am at both the Sirhaul toll plaza and the Shankar Chowk on Monday morning due to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme.
The congestion at the toll plaza began after the Delhi Police placed barricades on the main carriageway and service lanes of National Highway 48 around 9:15 am. The traffic jam at Shankar Chowk, two kilometres before the Delhi-Gurugram border, occurred due to the diversions for heavy vehicles done by the Gurugram traffic police.
Both Gurugram and Delhi traffic police cautioned commuters on Sunday about the congestion and traffic diversion on NH 48 due to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ protests.
Several daily commuters said traffic flow on the highway was less than usual for peak Monday morning hours until the route diversion and barricading were enforced, possibly due to the warnings issued by the two police departments.
Around 10:30 am, the Gurugram traffic police informed commuters on Twitter to use alternative routes such as Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Gurugram-Faridabad Road, and Kundli-Manesar-Palwar (KMP) expressway.
“Besides the toll and Shankar Chowk, our traffic marshals have been placed at various points such as the Givo Cut, Kherki Daula toll, Dhankot t-point, Garhi Harsaru Chowk, and Bajgehra for diverting heavy vehicles. We are monitoring the traffic situation closely,” said Ravinder Singh Tomar, DCP traffic, Gurugram Police.
The traffic eased out after the barricading and diversions were removed around 10:45 am, police officials said.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics