‘Bharat Bandh’ causes massive traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram expressway

Commuters driving on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway experienced heavy congestion from 9:30 am till 11 am at both the Sirhaul toll plaza and the Shankar Chowk on Monday morning due to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme.

The congestion at the toll plaza began after the Delhi Police placed barricades on the main carriageway and service lanes of National Highway 48 around 9:15 am. The traffic jam at Shankar Chowk, two kilometres before the Delhi-Gurugram border, occurred due to the diversions for heavy vehicles done by the Gurugram traffic police.

Both Gurugram and Delhi traffic police cautioned commuters on Sunday about the congestion and traffic diversion on NH 48 due to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ protests.

Several daily commuters said traffic flow on the highway was less than usual for peak Monday morning hours until the route diversion and barricading were enforced, possibly due to the warnings issued by the two police departments.

Around 10:30 am, the Gurugram traffic police informed commuters on Twitter to use alternative routes such as Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Gurugram-Faridabad Road, and Kundli-Manesar-Palwar (KMP) expressway.

“Besides the toll and Shankar Chowk, our traffic marshals have been placed at various points such as the Givo Cut, Kherki Daula toll, Dhankot t-point, Garhi Harsaru Chowk, and Bajgehra for diverting heavy vehicles. We are monitoring the traffic situation closely,” said Ravinder Singh Tomar, DCP traffic, Gurugram Police.

The traffic eased out after the barricading and diversions were removed around 10:45 am, police officials said.

