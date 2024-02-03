Video of girl cleaning Karnataka school toilet goes viral

Bengaluru A senior education department official ordered a probe after a video clip showing a girl student cleaning a school toilet in Chikkaballapura district went viral on social media. (HT Archives)

A video clip showing a girl student cleaning a school toilet in Chikkaballapura district went viral on social media, officials said.

The video purportedly shows the student cleaning a toilet at a government lower primary School in Chintamani taluk.

HT could not verify the authenticity of the video recorded on January 30.

After a series of such incidents over the past few months, the education department had issued an order prohibiting use of students for toilet cleaning.

“The viral video clip has come to my notice yesterday (Thursday). I immediately called Chintamani block education officer (BEO) M Umadevi to conduct a probe ‘’ Chikkaballapura district deputy director of public instructions (DDPI) N Mylanjanappa told HT. ‘’ The BEO visited the school on Friday and recorded the statement of the girl student seen in the video , but the girl said she was asked to do so by a local youtube channel reporter. No teaching staff is involved in this incident ‘’ DDPI added.

“The BEO has submitted a detailed report to me and we will file police complaint soon against the person who is behind this incident,” the official said.

Earlier, students were allegedly directed to descend into toilet pits at Yelavalli Morarji Desai Residential School in Kolar.

A similar incident happened in Shivamogga in December last year where students were allegedly forced to clean toilets. The video of that incident had also gone viral.

In another incident, self-cleaning duties were enforced at Andarahalli Government School in Bengaluru. Following the incident parents of the students had staged protests.