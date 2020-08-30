Video of local Trinamool Congress leader firing pistol at rivals goes viral in Bengal

india

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:20 IST

A video of a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader firing a pistol on a busy street during a feud between two groups in Murshidabad district on Sunday afternoon, has turned viral on social media.

The leader, identified as Asadul Sheikh is a municipal ward-level president of the TMC in the district’s Domkal town. Two people were allegedly injured in the firing but local police refused to comment on the issue till Sunday night. Sheikh could not be contacted while the TMC leadership said he would be arrested.

The incident, local people alleged, was triggered by a dispute between two rival TMC groups over setting up some shops by the roadside. In the video, pedestrians and three-wheelers can be seen passing by the spot where Sheikh takes the pistol from an associate and fires it. “Give it to me,” he can be heard saying. Some women can also be heard wailing in the background.

Abul Hossain, a local TMC leader whose son Johny sustained a bullet injury, said, “Sheikh tried to shoot me but I grabbed the pistol and moved away. A bullet went through my shirt. A second bullet hit my son. Many shots were fired. They came with bombs as well.”

Abu Taher, the TMC’s district president and Lok Sabha member, said, “This sort of activity will not be tolerated. The police will take action. The party will take disciplinary action as well.”

Ashok Das, the TMC’s district coordinator said, “The party has nothing to do with the incident. There was a feud between two groups of people.”

Zafiqul Islam, chairman of the TMC-controlled Domkal municipality said, “The shops over which the two groups were fighting are being illegally set up on the footpath which is government land.”

Bharatiya Janata Party state president Dilip Ghosh condemned the incident and said it was a proof of lawlessness in Bengal.

In another incident, in the Bali area of Howrah district the police on Sunday arrested Biswajoy Banerjee, a local TMC leader, for allegedly asking for protection money from Mahesh Surekha, a real estate businessman.

Surekha is building a project close by the banks of the Hooghly River.

Surekha recorded the phone conversation he had with Banerjee. The recording was given to the media. The accused could be heard saying, “I am surprised that you do not know me. Mamata Banerjee and Mukul Roy know me very well.” Surekha lodged a police complaint on Friday night.

Mukul Roy, incidentally, joined the BJP in 2017.

TMC’s senior district leader and minister Arup Roy said, “A man does not become a leader of the party just by claiming to be one.”

During his arrest Banerjee told the local media that he and his family members are dedicated followers of the chief minister. “The construction is illegal. I called up only to inquire about it. The recording has been edited,” he said.