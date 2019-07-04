Video shows ex-CM Narayan Rane’s MLA son Nitesh throwing slush on engineer

Maharashtra Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane and his supporters on Thursday allegedly threw mud on an engineer and tied him to a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali, ANI reported and released a video of the incident.

#WATCH: Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane and his supporters throw mud on engineer Prakash Shedekar at a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali, when they were inspecting the potholes-ridden highway. They later tied him to the bridge over the river. pic.twitter.com/B1XJZ6Yu6z — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

Rane, son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, can be seen in the video with his supporters purportedly throwing mud on engineer Prakash Shedekar at a bridge in Kankavali, apparently to protest the bad condition of the potholes-ridden highway. They later tied him to the bridge, ANI reports.

The local media reported that the protesters belonged to Swabhimaan Sangathna. In an earlier incident, Rane had thrown fish at a government officer attached to the fisheries department in Kankivali while complaining over issues concerning fishermen.

The incident comes within days of the Madhya Pradesh Police arresting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Akash Vijayvargiya, son of party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, for the alleged assault of a civic body official supervising a demolition drive in Indore, a senior police officer said.

A video of the incident, in which the first-time legislator is seen hitting the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) official, Dhirendra Bais, with a cricket bat, was widely circulated on social media.

Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested and charged under various sections. He walked out of jail to a huge and a controversial welcome – one man was seen firing in the air - after being granted bail by a court some days later.

Taking note of the incident, PM Modi sharply criticized the incident at BJP parliamentary party meeting and ordered action against erring partymen. He also took note of the grand welcome that Akash Vijayvargiya received after his release. According to an MP at the meeting, PM Modi asked: “What valour had the person in the video [Akash Vijayvargia] showed to deserve such a great welcome from party workers” and prodded the party to sack them.

