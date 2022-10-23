Video shows Karnataka minister ‘slapping’ woman, Bommai seeks explanation

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday sought an explanation from cabinet minister V Somanna after a purported video of the latter slapping a woman at a public event went viral on social media, according to people familiar with the matter.

While Somanna apologised later in the day, a video released by his office showed the woman saying she was not assaulted.

The purported incident took place on Saturday, when Somanna, who is the housing and infrastructure minister, was participating in a property document ceremony at Hangla village in Chamarajanagar’s Gundlupet.

Property ownership papers were handed over to landless people who were occupying government land for residential purposes.

In a nine-second that went viral on social media, the minister is seen slapping the woman after she approached him with a plea to redress her grievance. The woman was later identified as Kempamma, a resident of the village.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

According to the people cited above, the minister turned angry after he was reportedly shoved due to the unruly crowd. A few women present at the event complained over the selection of beneficiaries, alleging those already possessing land were again selected for property ownership on the directions of a Congress leader.

Facing criticism from opposition parties, chief minister Bommai sought an explanation from the minister on the matter by Monday.

“Deputy speaker Anand Mamani passed away on Saturday night and the government and the party are busy with his last rites, otherwise the explanation would have been sought today itself,” one of the persons cited above said, seeking anonymity.

Somanna, meanwhile, apologised for his act.

“This incident is not an incident at all. I have been in politics for the past 40 years. This was a programme organised for the downtrodden and economically weaker section of the society. Though I did not misbehave at all but if anyone felt hurt, then I apologise and express my regret,” he told reporters in Chamarajanagar.

He said Kempamma was repeatedly coming on to the stage, compelling him to ask her not to do so. He added that though he told her that he will resolve her issue in 10 minutes once he comes down from the stage, she did not relent.

“I was trying to make her stand aside, indicating her with my hand. There was no other intention other than that. I have high regards for women. I too come from a financially weaker background,” he explained.

A 37-second video shared by Somanna’s office with journalists showed the woman saying she was not assaulted.

“I bowed at his feet with the plea and the minister lifted me, consoling me that he would help me, but it was publicised that he beat me up,” the woman, accompanied by her two children, said in the video.

HT could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Opposition parties targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the incident.

Former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at Somanna, saying the incident “showed his culture”.

“A woman was narrating her woes to the government but he responded with harsh words. Those in power should have patience. Somanna is unfit to be a minister,” he said.

“If you don’t have the patience and inept to address the grievances of people, then you should resign and come out of the government,” he added.

In March this year, Siddaramaiah had questioned Somanna’s continuation as minister after a special court in Bengaluru had issued summons to him in a corruption case.

“Arrogance has gone into the heads” of BJP ministers, Congress national general secretary and Karnataka in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a video message posted on Twitter.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on women safety, from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, he said: “The Prime Minister speaks about women safety from the Red Fort. The Prime Minister speaks about honouring India’s women… Is this the way BJP is honouring India’s women.. Prime Minister, will you now act and dismiss V Somanna, the BJP minister who shamelessly slapped and threw on the ground a hapless woman who had come to demand justice?”

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh tweeted: “What a difference from the way @RahulGandhi began the Karnataka leg of #BharatJodoYatra from the very same Gundlupet on 30th September! This shameless man should be sacked immediately!”

The Congress MP was referring to Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Karnataka from Gundlupet last month.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, said a “broom” (AAP’s symbol) is needed to get rid of the BJP. “BJP has gone mad due to the arrogance of power. To remove it, a broom is needed,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

HT reached out to BJP leaders for a comment but did not get one immediately.

It is not for the first time that state BJP leaders have been seen abusing people in public.

Last month, BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali courted controversy after a video of him threatening and verbally abusing a woman protesting the demolition of her property went viral on social media.

Last year in December, a viral video showed law minister JC Madhuswamy verbally abusing a woman in Kolar district.