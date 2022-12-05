Video: SP shows broken chairs at Rampur poll booth, claims BJP men ‘vandalised’

The Samajwadi Party on Monday shared a video on their official Twitter handle alleging that a few polling booths in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur – one of the three seats in the state where bypolls are in process – had been vandalised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers. This comes hours after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged electoral malpractices at polling booths in Mainpuri.

The latest video shared by the party showed broken chairs and tables that they alleged were vandalised by men working for the saffron party. Meanwhile, some people – presumably SP workers – were seen talking to the police in the area who, they claimed, took no action against the alleged incident.

“In Rampur, BJP workers vandalised and did hooliganism at the SP booth. On being asked, the CO ran away. The Election Commission should take cognizance of the matter, action should be taken against the accused BJP leader. Such policemen should be suspended immediately,” the SP tweeted, along with the video.

Earlier today, Akhilesh Yadav, who cast his vote at Mainpuri, conducted a press briefing and attacked the BJP for “causing a ruckus and framing SP counterparts by wearing the party's symbolic red cap”.

He questioned the Election Commission’s “silence” and said, “We are forced to demand for army deployment in Rampur for a free and fair election.” Shivpal Yadav – Akhilesh's uncle – had also alleged malpractices and claimed that the UP Police was preventing the Samajwadi Party supporters from casting votes.

Bypolls are taking place for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, along with six assembly seats in five states – UP's Rampur Sadar and Khatauli, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar, and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh.

The results will be announced on December 8, along with the Himachal and Gujarat Assembly election results.