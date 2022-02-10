Vijay Mallya gets last chance to defend himself, asked to appear in SC on Feb 24

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave one last opportunity to fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya to defend himself either personally or through a lawyer within two weeks, news agency ANI reported.



The top court told Mallya to present his stand or face contempt of court case if he fails to do so.



A top court bench headed by Justice UU Lalit adjourned the matter for February 24. The court accepted the contentions of amicus curiae and senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, who was assisting the court in the matter, that on the issue of sentence Mallya should be given the last opportunity to make his stand in the case.

"In his (Gupta) submission matter may be adjourned for short time with an expression that this would be final opportunity and in case he choses to not remain personally present or advance submissions through counsel, court may proceed further with the matter. Going by submissions... we adjourn for 2 weeks. Respondent contemnor is at liberty to act in directions of November 30, 2021 order failing which matter shall be taken to logical conclusion and proceeded further," the bench stated in its order.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta clarified that it is not the Government of India's stand that something confidential is going on in the case in the United Kingdom but the Centre has been informed by the UK that there is something going on which can't be shared.

The top court had held Mallya guilty of contempt of court for transferring USD 40 million to his children in violation of the court's order and sought his presence before it on various occasions.

The Centre also said that Mallya has already exhausted all his avenues of appeal in the UK.

The Centre had further said that extradition of Mallya was ordered by the highest court of the United Kingdom but it has not been put into effect. The government had said it is not aware of the "secret' ongoing proceedings in the UK which are delaying Mallya's extradition.

Mallya is accused of a bank loan default case of over ₹9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines and is presently in the United Kingdom.

