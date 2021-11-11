Vijayan warns of action against people obstructing film shooting

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday warned of stern action against those disrupting film shootings in the state in the wake of recent confrontation between Malayalam actor Joju George and some Congress workers during a road block protest in Kochi over the increase in fuel prices.

Replying to a submission by actor-turned-legislator Mukesh on the issue in the state Assembly, he said obstructing film shootings was not just the issue of restricting freedom of expression but also a matter of civil liberty.

“No matter who makes such attempts, no mercy will be shown.. Such people will be dealt with severely. The entire state will support such an act (by the government). That’s the tradition of this land,” he said.

Referring to alleged protests against a film, the CM said there was outcry from certain quarters not to allow the shooting of films of a particular actor.

It could not be viewed as an isolated incident, he said adding that the news reports in this regard indicate that there was a conscious decision behind the act.

“The government will ensure civil liberties, democracy and rule of law in the state. We cannot remain idle as organised mobs try to disrupt work of art,” he said.

Vijayan also said those who barge into film sets and unleash violence had a fascist mindset and the actions of such criminals could not be tolerated for no reasons.

There were media reports that certain Congress leaders and activists had decided not to allow shooting of films of actor Joju.

The award-winning actor-producer has been facing stiff opposition from the Congress party after he questioned the blocking of a busy National Highway in Kochi as part of its agitation against fuel price hike last week.