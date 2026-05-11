Vijay's win cracks AIADMK: Some MLAs want to back TVK, leader EPS faces calls to quit

Tamil Nadu's main opposition party over the past decade, and now in third position behind the DMK after a stunning political debut by actor Vijay, the the AIADMK is facing its worst internal crisis in years, with its legislators split over whether to back the new ruling party or stay distant.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami or EPS at a meeting with some party MLAs at his house in Chennai last Saturday.(AIADMK/ANI Photo)

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A growing number of voices have been demanding that the party's leader, general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) step down, over the poor performance, multiple reports noted over the past two days. The party contested 167 of 234 seats but won only 47, which meant one of its worst results since the death of founder-leader J Jayalalithaa in 2016. Its main ally, the Centre's ruling BJP, won one seat, while the total for the alliance was just 53.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats and has since formed the government, with Vijay sworn in as chief minister, suceeding MK Stalin of the DMK.

Split over TVK

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{{^usCountry}} In a series of MLA meetings called by EPS after the results, the party showed clear signs of division, news agency PTI reported on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a series of MLA meetings called by EPS after the results, the party showed clear signs of division, news agency PTI reported on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One section of the AIADMK reportedly opposed offering any support to the TVK — which has formed the government as DMK's allies including the Congress switched sides — while another favoured giving outside support to the Vijay-led administration. Outside support would mean stability for the regime but no AIADMK role or responsibility in the ministry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One section of the AIADMK reportedly opposed offering any support to the TVK — which has formed the government as DMK's allies including the Congress switched sides — while another favoured giving outside support to the Vijay-led administration. Outside support would mean stability for the regime but no AIADMK role or responsibility in the ministry. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The divisions became public when senior leaders CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani, both former ministers, skipped the EPS-chaired meetings along with their supporting MLAs. Party insiders told PTI that Shanmugam, Velumani and their camp were open to backing the TVK. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The divisions became public when senior leaders CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani, both former ministers, skipped the EPS-chaired meetings along with their supporting MLAs. Party insiders told PTI that Shanmugam, Velumani and their camp were open to backing the TVK. {{/usCountry}}

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As many as 28 AIADMK MLAs held a closed-door meeting in Chennai, formally urging EPS to extend support to the TVK government, local media has reported.

Some AIADMK MLAs had spent three days at a resort in Puducherry — a classic political manoeuvre used to shield legislators from outside pressure — before returning to the city.

Role of DMK-AIADMK alliance buzz

Shanmugam's inclination towards the TVK hardened reportedly after the buzz that rival DMK was making backchannel overtures to some sections of the AIADMK to form an unprecedented alliance and keep Vijay out.

He was said to be deeply opposed to any engagement with the DMK, which pushed him further toward the TVK option.

The DMK has since denied it ever was exploring an alliance with the AIADMK.

Calls for EPS to go

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Some MLAs have gone further than demanding a policy change; they want a change of leadership altogether. Former AIADMK leader KC Palanisamy told PTI: “There is a clear split within the party. Many MLAs want a change in leadership. If Palaniswami continues as a leader, there is a possibility of some MLAs extending support to the TVK.”

He said EPS should "voluntarily step down" so the party could reunite ahead of the next election.

EPS has not shown any sign of stepping aside. He has continued to chair party meetings and has received a public show of support from at least one outside ally. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran wrote last week to the the Tamil Nadu Governor, urging him to invite EPS to form the government. That was mostly a symbolic backing, as the numbers were never in EPS's favour.

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Pattern of decline

The AIADMK has suffered a string of electoral setbacks since Jayalalithaa's death, and internal trouble has been building for some time.

In September 2025, EPS removed veteran leader KA Sengottaiyan from all party posts after he publicly demanded the reinstatement of expelled leaders including O Panneerselvam and VK Sasikala, arguing that only a reunified party could take on the DMK.

The move backfired, leading to mass resignations and open rebellion within the party.

Political analyst Sathyalaya Ramakrishnan was quoted by PTI as saying, “I feel till now the party is united since all the AIADMK MLAs were sitting together in the assembly. The senior leaders of the AIADMK must ensure that there is no split in the party. Internal misunderstandings should be resolved through dialogue."

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