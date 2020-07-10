Vikas Dubey escapes, was asked to surrender, say police. Read full statement here

india

Gangster Vikas Dubey, who was accused of killing eight policemen last week, was shot dead when he tried to escape after a road accident while being taken to Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Friday.

According to a statement by the Kanpur Police, the car in which Vikas Dubey was being taken overturned on the highway and he tried to escape after snatching a pistol from one of the personnel of the State Task Force (STF).

The statement said the police asked Vikas Dubey to surrender but he fired at them, forcing them to retaliate.

Here is the full statement issued in Hindi by Kanpur Police after Vikas Dubey’s death:

“It is to be conveyed that the criminal wanted in a case registered in Chaubeypur police station on 03.07.2020 under M ​​/ s.192/20 Section 147/148/149/302/307/394 / 120B the Indian Penal Code & 7 CLA Act which is related to the martyrdom of 08 policemen, who has a reward of Rs 5 lakh, Vikas Dubey son Ram Kumar Dubey resident of Bikru police station Choubeypur in Kanpur City, was arrested by Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh police and was being brought to Kanpur city on 10.07.2020 by police and STF team today,” the statement said.

“The above police vehicle overturned near Bhaunti, Kanpur Nagar resulting in injuries to the accused and policemen inside in it. After the accident, accused Vikas Dubey tried to escape by snatching the pistol of an injured policeman,” it added.

“He was chased and asked to surrender by the police but he did not heed and started firing at the team with the intention of killing them. The police team fired back in self-defence and the accused Vikas Dubey was injured in the retaliatory firing. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where the accused died during treatment.”