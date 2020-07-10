Vikas Dubey was ‘silenced’, his ‘encounter staged’: Who said what after Kanpur encounter

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:07 IST

Gangster Vikas Dubey’s killing in a shootout by the police early on Friday triggered attacks from several leaders of opposition parties, including Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mayawati.

They alleged that Dubey, who was arrested less than 24 hours earlier from the Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain had been “silenced” to shield the people who had protected him. The gangster, who ordered the killing of eight policemen last week, was being brought back to Kanpur in a sports utility vehicle when he was shot at following a road accident.

Opposition leaders, who had demanded a thorough probe to unravel the gangster’s police and political nexus, hinted that the encounter was engineered to bury the facts.

“It isn’t the car that had overturned; the government saved itself from overturning by preventing the secrets coming out,” Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) national president, tweeted in Hindi.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also joined the rank of opposition leaders who reacted to the killing of Vikas Dubey in an encounter with UP police’s Special Task Force.

Gandhi raised his suspicion in a succinct tweet in Hindi, without specifically mentioning the encounter which resulted in the gangster’s killing, and said that silence is better than many answers as it honours many questions that could have been raised.

कई जवाबों से अच्छी है ख़ामोशी उसकी

न जाने कितने सवालों की आबरू रख ली — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2020

Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress party’s general secretary and UP in-charge, also posted on Twitter on the same lines.

“Fine, the criminal’s dead; but what about those who protected him and his crime?” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, in a set of two tweets in Hindi, demanded a probe into the series of incidents since the policemen were killed in Dubey’s Bikru village.

“A probe under the Supreme Court should be done into the killing of the policemen and then overturning of the car in which the UP police was bringing the heinous criminal Vikas Dubey while they were in transit from MP to UP and Dubey’s killing by the police,” she said.

“A high-level probe is also necessary for true justice to the families of those policemen whom who were killed. And also to identify the nexus of police and criminal politics and strongest of punishment to those involved. Only by taking such steps UP could be made crime-free,” the BSP leader added.

“Dead men tell no tales,” former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said in a tweet after news of the encounter emerged.

Om Prakash Rajbhar, the president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and a former ally in the Yogi Adityanath-led government said:

“What was being apprehended has happened. Had the main accused in the Kanpur incident Vikas Dubey spilt the beans then a lot of leaders and officers would have been in trouble. There is certainly a big fish who did not want Vikas Dubey to talk so his voice has been permanently shut before he could open his mouth before a magistrate,” Rajbhar tweeted in Hindi.

“So the policemen whom Dubey killed did not get justice. Justice to them would have been done had the syndicate of police and leaders would have been exposed. With Dubey’s death, the hope of justice has been buried too. First the letters went missing, then pieces of evidence were buried, Vikas Dubey has exposed the real face of Yogi government to the people.”

Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada also chipped in.

“With the end of Vikas Dubey in police custody the government has ensured that the trail which would have exposed his nexus with the people in positions of power who allowed criminals like him to flourish, has ended too,” Prasada posted on Twitter.

In another tweet in Hindi, he said: “People expect justice from government, not revenge. What’s the difference between a soldier and a criminal.”

The police shot dead the gangster 20km from Kanpur city. They said the vehicle in which Vikas Dubey was travelling overturned in a road accident and that he tried to flee after that.

The gangster, according to a statement by Kanpur Police, snatched a service pistol from one of the policemen in the car and tried to run away. Policemen went after him and told him to surrender and when he did not listen, they shot at him.

“But he didn’t listen and started firing at the police with an intention to kill,” the statement in Hindi said. He was shot in police firing and later died at a hospital.