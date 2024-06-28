Vikram Misri: Meet India's new foreign secretary who is known as 'China expert'

Deputy national security adviser Vikram Misri will replace Vinay Kwatra as the next foreign secretary, government announced on Friday. Kwatra, who was given a six-month extension in service in March, is expected to become the next envoy to the US. Vikram Misri was deputy NSA, reporting to national security adviser Ajit Doval.(Twitter / @VikramMisri)

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Misri, Deputy NSA in the National Security Council Secretariat, to the post of Foreign Secretary with effect from July 15,” said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

It also approved the curtailment of Misri's tenure as the deputy NSA.

Who is Vikram Misri?

• Vikram Misri, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer from the 1989 batch, served as private secretary to three prime ministers: Narendra Modi, Manmohan Singh, and Inder Kumar Gujral.

• Born on November 7, 1964, in Srinagar, Vikram Misri graduated with a degree in History from Hindu College, University of Delhi. He later earned an MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur.

• Known for his expertise in China, Misri held his last ambassadorial posting in Beijing and is considered one of the top officials handling China affairs in the external affairs ministry.

• Experts believe Misri is well-suited for the role of foreign secretary due to his deep understanding of China, which remains India's primary foreign policy challenge.

• Misri took up his current role in the National Security Council Secretariat in January 2022, where he reported to NSA Ajit Doval.

Who will replace Vikram Misri as deputy NSA?

India’s ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf, who previously served as joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office under both Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi, is likely to succeed Vikram Misri at the National Security Council Secretariat, according to sources.

Additionally, the incoming government needs to appoint a new permanent representative of India to the United Nations (UN) in New York. This position became vacant after Ruchira Kamboj, the first woman to hold the post, retired earlier this month.