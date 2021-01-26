Violence by certain elements in Delhi unacceptable, says Captain Amarinder
- Captain Amarinder Singh the violence would negate the goodwill the farmers had earned through their peaceful protests so far.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that the violence perpetrated by certain elements during the farmers’ tractor rally in the national capital was unacceptable and urged all genuine farmers to immediately vacate Delhi and return to the city’s borders where they had been protesting peacefully for the past two months.
The chief minister also ordered a high alert in Punjab amid the tension and violence in Delhi and directed Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta to ensure that law and order in the state is not disturbed at any cost.
Expressing grave concern over the situation, Capt. Amarinder said the violence was apparently triggered by some people who violated the rules laid down for the tractor rally through mutual agreement between the Delhi Police and the Kisan Unions. It was unfortunate that these elements disturbed the peaceful agitation of the farmers, he said.
He also condemned the incidents that took place at the historic Red Fort and some other key points of the national capital.
Pointing out that the major farmer leaders had already and categorically dissociated themselves from the violence, Captain Amarinder said the agitating farmers should immediately vacate the national capital and get back to their camps at the borders, and continue to engage with the Centre to resolve the crisis over the farm laws.
“Shocking scenes in Delhi. The violence by some elements is unacceptable. It'll negate goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers. Kisan leaders have disassociated themselves & suspended #TractorRally. I urge all genuine farmers to vacate Delhi & return to borders,” he tweeted.
The chief minister called upon the farmers to continue to exercise the remarkable restraint with which they had conducted their peaceful protests for the past two months at Delhi’s borders, and in Punjab prior to that. Pointing out that peace had been the hallmark of their agitation, and the reason for the support they had received from across India and the world, he stressed the need for law and order to be maintained at all costs during the democratic protests by the farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Violence by certain elements in Delhi unacceptable, says Captain Amarinder
- Captain Amarinder Singh the violence would negate the goodwill the farmers had earned through their peaceful protests so far.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiromani Akali Dal condemns violence in Delhi during farmers' tractor parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana shuts down mobile internet services in three NCR districts
- The Haryana government said the decision was taken on the basis of intelligence reports on the likelihood of violence and disturbance of public peace in the state's national capital region districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana on high alert after chaos in Delhi during tractor parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feel ashamed and take responsibility: Yogendra Yadav on protest violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' body Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls off tractor rally with immediate effect
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day celebrations end calmly in Kashmir amid tight security, internet shutdown
- A three-tier security was placed across Kashmir, especially around Srinagar's SK stadium where the main function was held.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana: 223 more villages included under 24-hour power supply scheme on R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Centre's attitude insensitive': Bengal CM on violence at Delhi tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayodhya’s Dhannipur mosque project launched with unfurling of tricolour on R-Day
- The Dhannipur project includes a mosque, hospital, museum, library, community kitchen, Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Centre and Publication House.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: As tractor rally turns violent in Delhi, what farmers want
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
105-year-old organic farmer from Coimbatore is celebrating her Padma Shri award
- The centenarian’s day starts at 5.30 in the morning and by 6 am she is on the field working until the afternoon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways announces refund for passengers who missed train due to tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five killed as ambulance rams into truck in UP’s Bhadoi
- The victims were carrying the body of a person from Asansol in West Bengal to Chittorgarh in Rajasthan when the accident took place.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Centre's responsibility to maintain law and order, it failed': Sharad Pawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox