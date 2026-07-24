‘To say is one thing…’: Mumbai model who stood before police van reacts to PM Modi's assurance on NEET paper leak

Model and actor Rhiya Ahir, who became a viral face of student protests in Mumbai against alleged paper leaks, on Friday demanded action rather than words after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of strict action against culprits.

Rhiya Ahir, a 27-year-old model, stands with her arms outstretched in front of a police van during a demonstration in solidarity with the CJP's agitation over the alleged NEET irregularities, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (PTI)

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Ahir became the face of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Mumbai after a video showed her standing in front of a Mumbai Police van during demonstrations at Shivaji Park.

"Absolutely, those were the demands of the students. So, the demands are being heard; that's beautiful. If, after being heard, they are actually implemented, and it is coming into fruition, to say is one thing, but for it to actually happen is another. The alleged mastermind in the 2024 leaks was released on bail, and he has been cleared of all allegations. So, I hope it doesn't happen this time," Ahir told ANI on Friday.

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{{^usCountry}} PM Modi also spoke about setting up fast-track courts to deal with paper-leak cases. Responding to this, Ahir referred to a viral social media clip and said, "I know you're going to say that it's going to happen, but we really want to see it happening." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PM Modi also spoke about setting up fast-track courts to deal with paper-leak cases. Responding to this, Ahir referred to a viral social media clip and said, "I know you're going to say that it's going to happen, but we really want to see it happening." {{/usCountry}}

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The 27-year-old model, who gained widespread attention after videos of her blocking a police vehicle during student protests circulated online, rejected claims that her actions were politically motivated or aimed at gaining attention.

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"I had a hoodie and a cap on. I did not show my face. Please never think this was for fame," she said.

PM’s assurance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message on the NEET row, announced that a bill with provisions for strict action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week.

In a video message, Modi said the proposed legislation will be discussed and finalised at the Union Cabinet meeting on Friday.

“The cabinet will discuss the issue of paper leaks on Friday, and taking suggestions from the cabinet colleagues, further action will be finalised. On Monday, when the second week of the Monsoon session of Parliament will begin, a bill will be brought with provisions for strong action against paper leaks, and we will try to pass it as early as possible,” PM Modi said in a video posted to his social media.

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He said the bill proposes fast-track courts and stricter punishments for those involved in paper leaks.

Wangchuk ends fast

Late on Thursday, activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike in the presence of union minister JP Nadda, minister of state Jitendra Singh, and his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The activist said this was the “end of hunger and beginning of accountability.”

In a video message posted to his official X account, Wangchuk said the ministers and members of the Ladakh Apex Body had met him and provided a written assurance on his demands. The government said it was ready for “threadbare discussions to find solutions to paper leaks and educational reforms for exams in the Parliament” and was “positively considering suitable compensations for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks.” The Centre further assured that no action would be taken against peaceful protesters and those who had participated in the July 20 march to Parliament.

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