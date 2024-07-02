Viral video: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's ‘chu-kit-kit’ jibe at BJP's ‘400 paar’ slogan

A video of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee mocking the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll slogan ‘abki baar 400 paar’ in the Lok Sabha went viral on Tuesday, July 2. Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee in Lok Sabha.

“They played the game with ‘abki Paar 400 paar.’ There are many games, and chu-kit-kit is one of them,” said Kalyan Banerjee.

Referring to the game, the MP from West Bengal’s Srerampur constituency explained that the slogan ‘400’ resonated loudly with ‘chu’ and ended with ‘kit-kit’.

“You only won 240 seats and still lost that game,” he remarked.

Read: 'Selective expunction': Rahul Gandhi wants Om Birla to restore Lok Sabha speech

Chu-kit-kit is a game popularly played by children in West Bengal, often considered a modified version of Hopscotch. It involves drawing nine squares inside a large triangle, where players must strike a stone while ensuring their other leg does not touch the ground.



The players begin the game by loudly saying ‘chu', and ‘kit-kit’ is pronounced in a considerably slower tone.



The TMC MP Banerjee’s description caused laughter from his party MPs, including Mahua Moitra and first-time MP Saayoni Ghosh.



Addressing the House, Kalyan Banerjee was also seen looking at fellow parliamentarians, prompting Speaker Om Birla to intervene and ask him to direct his attention towards him.

To this, Kalyan Banerjee said, “Sir, I am looking at you only… There is no one smarter in this House than you. There is no gentleman like you… Everyone looks at you only.”

On December 19, 2023, Kalyan Banerjee had mimicked Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar during the Opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament against the suspension of MPs, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP.

His actions drew strong condemnation from the BJP. Dhankhar had then said in the House that he would not tolerate any disrespect to Parliament or the constitutional post of the vice president.

Banerjee later asserted that mimicry is a form of expression, and the right to dissent and protest is a fundamental right.

The TMC MP, who was suspended from the Lok Sabha along with several others from both Houses, said the right to dissent and protest is also a fundamental right.



Reacting to Banerjee’s statement in the House, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonwala said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “Yesterday “Hindu Hinsak Hai” ; jibes at Chair by Rahul Gandhi. Now the most atrocious and disgusting comments aimed at Speaker’s Chair by Kalyan Banerjee who even mocked posture of VP Jagdeep Dhankar.”



“I agree Congress, TMC got few more seats than expected. So does that mean mock Hindus - mock Constitutional positions - make Parliament a platform for comedy? Not a word by TMC on Talibani Tajmul who was defended by TMC MLA by saying that the victim was characterless and this flogging is ok in Muslim Rashtra! Mahua Moitra laughs and claps - how many words for the victim of Tajmul? For Sandeshkhali ??” he added.