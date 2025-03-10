Visit to Mauritius, a key partner in Indian Ocean, will open new chapter: Modi

NEW DELHI: Mauritius is a key partner in the Indian Ocean and a gateway to Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he began a two-day visit to the island country that is expected to deepen security and development cooperation between the two sides. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the visit will build on the foundations of the past and open a new and bright chapter in the India and Mauritius relationship. (AFP FILE PHOTO)

Modi, who will be in Mauritius on March 11-12 at the invitation of Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, will be chief guest at the National Day celebrations in Port Louis on Wednesday. A military contingent from India will participate in the event along with a warship of the Indian Navy.

“Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African continent. We are connected by history, geography and culture,” Modi said in a statement ahead of his departure.

“I look forward to the opportunity to engage with the Mauritius leadership to elevate our partnership in all its facets and strengthen our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples, as well as for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region, as part of our Vision SAGAR [Security and Growth for All in the Region].”

Modi said his visit will build on foundations of the past and “open a new and bright chapter” in bilateral ties. “Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and celebration of our diversity are our strengths,” he added.

During the visit, the Indian Navy and Mauritius authorities are set to sign a technical agreement on exchanging information on white shipping. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and the Mauritius Prime Minister’s Office will also sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on a framework for cooperating in maritime zone management.

The white shipping agreement will enhance Mauritius’ maritime security and bolster regional cooperation in real-time sharing of data. Maritime security and defence cooperation between the two sides has grown over the past decade, and India has provided two vessels and fast interceptor craft to the Mauritius Coast Guard. India helped expand a strategic airstrip and jetty on Agaléga island to bolster its ability to monitor its vast exclusive economic zone of 2.3 million sq km.

Modi and Ramgoolam will jointly inaugurate a civil service college and a health centre built with Indian grants. Over the past decade, India has provided $1.1 billion as development aid to Mauritius, including $729 million through credit lines and $427 million as grants.

Modi will meet Ramgoolam and new President Dharambeer Gokhool to review bilateral ties. He will also meet dignitaries and leaders of political parties, and interact with members of the Indian-origin community, who make up 70% of the population of Mauritius.

“The close and historical people-to-people connect is a source of shared pride. We have made significant strides in the past 10 years with people-centric initiatives,” Modi said.