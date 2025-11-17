Visiting for treatment, South Korean woman molested by Gurugram physiotherapist

A 55-year-old South Korean woman was allegedly molested by a physiotherapist on November 7 in Haryana's Gurugram, police said. The accused allegedly molested her and engaged in inappropriate behaviour.(Hindustan Times)

The woman, who was employed at a private company in Gurugram filed a complaint on November 14, a week after she had gone to a physiotherapy centre in Sector 53 for treatment. The accused allegedly molested her and engaged in inappropriate behaviour, news agency PTI reported, quoting police officials.

When she resisted this, she was treated rudely, the complaint read. Police said that the statement of the victim is yet to be recorded due to the lack of a translator.

Efforts are underway for arresting the accused, who is currently absconding.

The incident took place on the same day a French woman, who was employed in her country's consulate in Mumbai was allegedly molested by a scooter-borne man in Bandra.

The 27-year-old woman was followed by the accused on a scooter before he stopped by her side, molested her, and sped away soon. “It is suspected that accused had been following the victim for a few days before committing the offence,” PTI reported citing police officials.

On November 7, the victim, employed by the consulate as a French teacher, visited her friend's home in Pali Hill and was walking back to her accommodation at 12.25 am on November 8 when the assault took place.

The accused, Sunil Waghela, was quickly nabbed by Mumbai police, within 24 hours of the complaint being filed at the Khar police station. The 25-year-old Waghela, who lived in Dharavi and worked as a scrap dealer, was charged under section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Police have seized the scooter used in the offence, he added. After the complaint was received, police scanned over 50 CCTV recordings from Bandra as part of investigation into the case.

A trap was laid in Dharavi, and the scrap dealer was caught late on Saturday after tracking his movement using technical assistance, police said.