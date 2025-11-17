French embassy staffer molested, Mumbai police chase CCTV trail from Bandra to Dharavi

A French woman working with the consulate of France in Mumbai was allegedly molested by a scooterist on Saturday while she was walking in Bandra along Sherly Rajan Road. The police moved quickly and arrested the accused after tracking him through a series of CCTV cameras in the area. Mumbai Police inspect the suspected bag found near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Railway Terminal and closes BEST Bus depot and nearby Road, in Mumbai on Friday. (Deepak Salvi)

The incident happened in Khar area, where the woman was on a stroll, when the 25-year-old scooterist approached the 24-year-old and molested her before fleeing the scene.

According to officers, the motorcyclist, identified as Sunil Vishni Waghela, rode up to the woman, allegedly touched her inappropriately and then sped away.

She immediately headed to the Khar police station to file a complaint, after which a case was registered under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, on charges of outraging a woman’s modesty.

Tracked through CCTV trail within 24 hours

Soon after the complaint, the investigators combed through various CCTV footages to track the route the accused rider has taken.

Within a day, the police team pieced together his movements from one camera to the next, eventually spotting him riding into Dharavi.

From there, officers zeroed in on his identity as Sunil Vishni Waghela, traced his location, and picked him up on Monday.

His motorcycle, which they say was used during the offence, was also seized as part of the investigation.

A police officer said the investigation was moving quickly and that the accused would be presented before a magistrate without delay. “We will produce him before the court on Monday,” the officer said.

The motorcycle and other evidence collected during the probe is also expected to be placed before the court as part of the case.