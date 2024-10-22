Vizag honey trap case: How accused Joy Jemima used social media to con rich men

A 27-year-old woman named Koruprolu Joy Jamima was arrested in Visakhapatnam on October 5 for allegedly extorting money from an NRI youth, reported The Times of India. Joy Jamima and her accomplices used promises of love on social media to trap men and extort money from them. (Representational image)

Following her arrest, a preliminary police investigation unravelled a massive racket run by Jamima and her accomplices to con men online with false promises of marriage.

Also Read: FIR against HDK for extortion, threatening bizman

The Bheemili police arrested Jamima on October 5 after an NRI youth lodged a complaint at the Bheemunipatnam police station, stating that she cheated him under the pretext of love and marriage.

The police soon found that a case had been registered at Kancharapalem police station against Jamima earlier this year by a man with similar claims of extortion of money.

Also Read: 6 held for bid to kill construction firm owner over extortion in Gurugram

The Hindu reported that the police are expecting more of her victims to come forward as the investigation proceeds. Joy Jamima herself also filed cases of being cheated and sexually assaulted by men in January this year. Investigation into those cases is also underway.

Also Read: Manipur police forms anti-extortion cell to curb rise in cases

Vizag's police chief Shankabratha Bagchi told TOI that a team had been deployed to catch the rest of Jamima's accomplices and the police were yet to ascertain the exact number of victims in the extortion scheme.

Behind the con

The Times of India reported that Jamima and her accomplices would approach wealthy individuals on social media and befriend them, often offering marriage or love.

The target would then be invited to a guest house where they would be sedated with spiked drinks. Jamima's accomplices would then take compromising pictures of her and the men, which they would then use as blackmail, threatening the men that they would upload them on social media, if not paid, reported The Hindu.

In the case of the NRI youth, after reaching out to him on social media, Jamima invited him to her house in Muralinagar, Vizag. She had sprayed perfume which was laced with sedatives and even offered a spiked drink, reported TOI.

After taking pictures with the man, Jamima threatened him and demanded money, even locking him in the house and asking him to pay up or marry her.

The victim who filed a case in Kancharapalem, was an engineering graduate who ran a coffee shop. Jamima introduced herself as a digital marketing expert and promised to help him expand his business. She invited him to a guest house and the same pattern as the other victims followed.