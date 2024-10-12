Manipur police forms anti-extortion cell to curb rise in cases

The Manipur police have constituted an anti-extortion cell to focus on monitoring and supervising the anti-extortion drives in various parts of the state, senior officers said on Saturday. Senior officers of the Manipur police addressed a press conference in Imphal on Saturday.

This comes amid a rise in extortion activities taking advantage of the ongoing conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in the state since May last year. In the last one year, more than 121 extortionists and 215 plus UG (underground) and gang members were arrested, said IGP (Intelligence) K Kabib.

“The extortion cell will be headed by additional director general (Law & Order) and all zonal inspector generals will be the members,” he said at a press conference in Imphal on Saturday, also attended by IGP (Administration) K Jayenta, DIG (Range-I) N Herojit Singh and SP Imphal West district Ksh Sivakanta Singh.

“In the districts, the state police with the help of other security agencies have also constituted their crack teams. There are 15 crack teams in the state as of now and they are working against the extortions,” Kabib said.

On the safety movement of the good trucks along the National Highways in Manipur, he said that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with the help of state police have deployed 16 dedicated companies of CRPF for road opening parties on the National Highway 2.

There are two dedicated companies (of CRPF) especially dedicated for escorting the goods trucks along the route, he said

They have also increased frisking, checking and patrolling at some locations which were identified as hotspots of extortions, he added.

Stating that the state police are also coordinating with the other agencies in controlling extortions, he appealed to the public to cooperate with the police.

“Whenever someone receives extortion (note) please don’t hide it. Please inform the police. We’ll keep the matter confidential, and we’ll try our best to catch the extortionists,” he said. “If you give in to one group, all other groups will also come to know, and they’ll also come to you.”