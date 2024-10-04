FIR against HDK for extortion, threatening bizman

The Amruthahalli police on Thursday registered a case against Union minister HD Kumaraswamy, accusing him of extortion and threatening a businessman, Vijay Tata. The complaint, filed on Thursday, also named former MLC Ramesh Gowda. The complainant stated that when he expressed his inability to pay, Kumaraswamy became hostile, threatening to impede his real estate ventures in Bengaluru (ANI)

According to the allegations made by Tata, a real estate entrepreneur, both Kumaraswamy and Gowda pressured him to pay ₹50 crore for the upcoming Channapatna by-elections. In the complaint, during a visit to his home on the night of August 24, Ramesh Gowda informed him of Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s candidacy in the elections. He alleged that Kumaraswamy had directly called him during this visit, demanding the substantial sum to support Nikhil’s campaign.

Tata further stated that when he expressed his inability to pay, Kumaraswamy became hostile, threatening to impede his real estate ventures in Bengaluru. “They threatened me, saying that if I didn’t pay the money, they would make it impossible for me to continue my business in Bengaluru. Ramesh Gowda also demanded ₹5 crore separately, claiming it was for temple construction,” he said in the complaint.

The complaint further stated that Ramesh Gowda had been in persistent contact with Tata for over a week, calling and texting him for money. He reportedly sent multiple WhatsApp messages on August 30, September 6, and September 11, reiterating his demands. Tata expressed his frustration, mentioning that he had already invested significantly in Kumaraswamy’s campaign during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Tata described Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s candidacy as a high-stakes situation, asserting that ₹50 crore was a crucial requirement.

In light of the threats, Tata has requested police protection for his family and called for legal action against both Kumaraswamy and Gowda for what he alleged was an extortion attempt.

A police officer from the Amruthahalli police station confirmed the registration of the case, stating, “Following the complaint from Vijay Tata, we have registered a case under BNS section 3(5), 308 (extortion), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) against Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and MLC Ramesh Gowda. An investigation has been initiated.”

Reacting to the allegation, Kumaraswamy told reporters, “Is this a topic to discuss? Should I answer all this? Should I respond to every other dog on the street?”

With PTI inputs