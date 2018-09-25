Votebank politics eating into nation like termites: PM Modi at BJP rally in Bhopal

Inclusive development has to replace “votebank politics”, said Prime Minister Narendra at a BJP rally in Bhopal, launching a fierce attack on Opposition parties ahead of elections in Madhya Pradesh later this year.

“Sabka sath sabka vikas is not just a promise. It’s a well-thought of plan for millions of Indians. Anyone who is left behind because of any reason has to be brought ahead,” he said, referring to his government’s slogan of development for all.

“Votebank politics has eaten into the nation like termite. It’s the BJP’s duty to end this kind of politics,” he said, blaming the Congress party for MP being called a BIMARU (laggard) state.

“Yeh party Hindustan mein gathbandhan karne mein safal nahi ho rahi hai isliye Bharat ke bahar gathbandhan khoja ja raha hai. Duniya ke desh ab tay karenge ki Bharat mein PM kaun hoga. Congress party kya haal ho gaya hai aapka kya satta khone ke baad aapne santulan bhi kho diya,” said Modi, according to news agency ANI. (The Congress party has failed to build an alliance in India, so it’s seeking allies abroad. Will foreign countries now decide who will be India’s prime minister? The Congress appears to have lost its balance after losing power.)

The ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ (grand assembly of party workers) was organised to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the co-founder of BJP’s fore-runner, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

The event will be the “world’s largest congregation of political workers,” said state BJP spokesman Sarvesh Tiwari a day before Modi’s and BJP president Amit Shah’s visit to the state capital.

Modi and Shah were in Bhopal just a week after Gandhi visited the state capital on September 17, holding a roadshow and later addressing Congress workers and office-bearers.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 15:01 IST