Voting ends in bypolls across 13 states, 1 UT; high turnout recorded

The voting in bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 29 assembly constituencies across 13 states and union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli was held on Saturday. The three seats where Lok Sabha bypolls were held are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa.

Voting was also scheduled to be held in Nagaland's Shamator-Chessore assembly constituency, but Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate was elected uncontested from there on October 13.

Among the Lok Sabha seats, Khandwa recorded 59.02% voter turnout until 5pm, according to data released by Election Commission of India (ECI). While Himachal Pradesh's Mandi recorded 47.17 voter turnout until 4pm, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency recorded 67% voter turnout until 5pm. There was no news of any disturbances but Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged that voters are being threatened by Congress workers. “Congress has gone mad due to fear of defeat in the by-elections. Voters are being threatened at many polling booths in Prithvipur. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agents are being assaulted,” Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Bypolls were also held in Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra constituencies in Assam. Gossaigaon recorded the highest voter turnout with 76.71% followed by Thawra (75.07%), Bhabanipur (74%), Tamulpur (62%) and Mariani (61.62%).

Four assembly constituencies in West Bengal - Dinhata, Santipur, Khardah and Gosaba - also went to bypolls on Saturday. Gosaba and Santipur recorded higher voter turnout (76%) while voter turnout remained 70% in Dinhata. Khardah recorded 64% voter turnout. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are going head-to-head in all of these assembly seats.

Tarapur and Kusheshwar constituencies in Bihar also went to bypolls and recorded an average voter turnout of 49.59%.

Jobat, Raigaon and Prithvipur assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh also went to bypolls. Jobat and Raigaon assembly constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste candidates respectively. Prithvipur saw a high voter turnout of 76.05% while Raigaon reported 66.66% and Jobat 50.90% until 5pm.

Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad in Rajasthan also went to bypolls and recorded an average 65% voter turnout until 5pm. Ellenabad in Haryana also went to bypolls and recorded 73% voter turnout till 5pm.

Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai legislative assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh recorded an average turnout of 55.70%.

Huzurabad in Telangana, which witnessed a triangular contest between, ruling TRS, opposition BJP and Congress 61.66% voter turnout till 3.30pm. Hanagal and Sindgi constituencies in Karnataka also went to bypolls and recorded an average turnout of 70.76%.

Andhra Pradesh's Badvel also went to bypolls along with Meghalaya's Rajabala, Mawryngkneng and Mawphlang seats. Maharashtra’s Deglur assembly constituency and Tuirial assembly constituency of Mizoram also went to bypolls.

