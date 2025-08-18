VP election: CP Radhakrishnan to meet PM Modi today

CP Radhakrishnan, the governor of Maharashtra and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the vice president’s post, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Capital on Monday, people aware of the development said. Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (PTI File Photo)

Four Union ministers — Bhupendra Yadav, Ram Mohan Naidu, Kiren Rijiju and Pralhad Joshi — will accompany Radhakrishnan.

“This is the protocol…ministers are appointed to help with protocols and other formalities. While Rajnath Singh will oversee the overall election, Rijiju is his polling agent,” said a person aware of the details.

A meeting of the floor leaders of the NDA partners will also take place in the evening to discuss the nomination process.

Radhakrishnan’s name was cleared as the NDA’s candidate for the September 9 election by the BJP’s parliamentary board on Sunday. He will be filing the nomination on August 21.

NDA leaders, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of NDA ruled stated will be in the capital for the nomination process said the person quoted above.

The BJP will also organise a three-day training session for all the NDA lawmakers from September 6, to ensure they are familiar with the voting process and the procedures to be followed for voting.

The vice presidential election is being held owing to a vacancy that has arisen following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar citing health reasons.