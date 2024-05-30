Wadettiwar demands stern action against those involved in Pune Porsche case

The leader of the opposition Maharashtra legislative assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, on Wednesday, demanded action against the political leader and others involved in the Porshe crash case. Two young IT professionals were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyaninagar area. (HT PHOTO)

Wadettiwar was in the city to attend a programme when he said, “Many are involved in the Porsche hit and run case including police, politicians, doctors, excise and Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials.”

“Call records should be checked and all those involved should face strict action,” he said.

Two young IT professionals were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyaninagar area.