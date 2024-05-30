 Wadettiwar demands stern action against those involved in Pune Porsche case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wadettiwar demands stern action against those involved in Pune Porsche case

ByHT Correspondent
May 30, 2024 07:02 AM IST

The leader of the opposition Maharashtra legislative assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, on Wednesday, demanded action against the political leader and others involved in the Porshe crash case

The leader of the opposition Maharashtra legislative assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, on Wednesday, demanded action against the political leader and others involved in the Porshe crash case.

Two young IT professionals were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyaninagar area. (HT PHOTO)
Two young IT professionals were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyaninagar area. (HT PHOTO)

Wadettiwar was in the city to attend a programme when he said, “Many are involved in the Porsche hit and run case including police, politicians, doctors, excise and Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Call records should be checked and all those involved should face strict action,” he said.

Two young IT professionals were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyaninagar area.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Wadettiwar demands stern action against those involved in Pune Porsche case
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On