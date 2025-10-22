13 wagons of goods train derail near Mathura

Train movement between Agra and Delhi was severely affected on Tuesday evening after thirteen bogies of a goods train derailed between Ajhai and Vrindavan Road stations in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district. The coal-laden wagons were scattered across the tracks, damaging railway lines and disrupting traffic on the route. (PTI)

The coal-laden wagons were scattered across the tracks, damaging railway lines and disrupting traffic on the route. There was no loss of human life in the incident.

Circle Officer (Mathura) Sandeep Kumar Singh, who was present at the spot, confirmed that thirteen bogies of the goods train had derailed near Vrindavan.

Both the up and down lines, along with the third track, were affected due to the derailment. Train movement on the fourth track was allowed, but under caution.

Helpline numbers have been released for passengers, several of whom were left stranded at Mathura railway station following the disruption.