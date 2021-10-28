Wankhede's family members meet Kirit Somaiya, ‘They’re disturbed', says BJP leader

Sameer Wankhede's wife, sister and father on Thursday met BJP leader Kirit Somaiya amid the ongoing attack on the official of the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the Aryan Khan case. The BJP leader condemned Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and his 'slanderous' campaign against Sameer Wankhede and his family members. "They are disturbed by the slanderous/dirty propaganda by the minister against their family members," the BJP leader wrote.

Amid the allegations of extortion against Wankhede, alleged by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, now there are accusations of forgery against Wankhede, as Nawab Malik now claimed that Sameer Wankhede is a Muslim but applied for UPSC in SC quota by forging documents. In support of his claims, Nawab Malik has released the 'nikah nama' of Sameer Wankhede's first marriage which was done according to Islamic rituals.

Wankhede and his family members refuted the allegations and said that though the nikah-nama is not fake, the claim that Sameer Wankhede is a Muslim is wrong as he never converted to Islam. The wedding was done according to Islamic rituals because of Sameer Wankhede's mother's wish, the NCB official said.

Earlier in the day, Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede wrote to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray against the "continued attack into her family's personal life".

"I grew up as a Marathi girl in view of Shiv Sena fighting for the justice of Marathi man since childhood. Learned from Balasaheb Thackeray and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that we must not do injustice to anyone, do not tolerate injustice on yourself...He (Balasaheb) is not here today but you are. We see him in you, we trust you. I believe that you will not allow injustice to my family and me. As a Marathi, I look towards you with hopes of justice. I request you for justice," the letter said.

Sameer Wankhede's sister Yasmeen Wankhede has approached the police and the National Commission for Women.

"She (Yasmeen) has written a long letter. She mentioned that she has been stalked online and her pictures were downloaded from social media and circulated in the press. We are going to write to DGP Maharashtra about it. We will take up this matter on police apathy also," women commission chairman Rekha Sharma said.