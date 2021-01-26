Want peaceful farmers’ tractor rally, confusion over routes led to disorder: Rakesh Tikait

Rakesh Tikait, one of the leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, said they wanted to conduct a peaceful tractor rally of the farmers protesting against the agricultural laws but the confusion over the route to be followed led to chaos in Delhi on Tuesday.

“We want to be peaceful and conduct farmers’ parade and leave, confusion over routes led to disorder,'' he told HT.

Hundreds of protesting farmers reached the Ring Road at Sarai Kale Khan and moved towards ITO in central Delhi. By around noon, the protesters, who outnumbered the police, had taken over both carriageways of the Ring Road. Police had not allowed protesters to come to this part of the city as it is close to the India Gate lawns, about 4km, where the Republic Day function was being held.

The farmers drove their tractors over the divider and spilled on to both the carriageways. The protesters clashed with the police and broke barricades when they were stopped from entering central Delhi. A bus of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was vandalised and at least two police vehicles were damaged in Singhu earlier in the day when police tried to stop protesting farmers from deviating from the route that was allowed for the rally.

By 1:30pm, several incidents of violence were reported especially from the Capital’s ITO area where a few policemen were beaten up by the protesting farmers. A video showing a tractor being driven frantically in the middle of the crowd also emerged. Farmers broke barricades while the police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas shelling. Several protesters also entered Red Fort and hoisted several flags on the domes of the historic building.

Following the ruckus in the city, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed all stations on the Green line (Inderlok to Mundka) along with several other stations on other Metro corridors. DMRC tweeted, “Entry/exit gates of all stations on the Green line are closed.” The Tikri border falls on the Green line. Officials said that the stations, especially those near the state borders, have been closed following instructions from Delhi Police.

“Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed,” the DMRC said in another tweet.