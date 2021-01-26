Ruckus at ITO: Video of tractor trying to run over police emerges

Delhi's ITO on Tuesday wore the look of the battleground with several DTC buses being vandalised by protesters, police resorting to lathicharge, tear gas shelling, road divider being broken. Confusion prevailed over who are these attackers as the unions of the farmers continued to distance themselves from the ruckus that took over the Capital in the name of a 'peaceful protest' which was supposed to have gone back to the borders by the time when the Capital became a mini war-zone. A video showing a tractor being driven frantically in the middle of a crowded ITO has also emerged. With a National Flag on the top of it, the tractor has only one driver and as it chases police personnel, they jump away from its way, the video shows.

Click here for live updates of farmers' tractor march

#WATCH: A Delhi Police personnel rescued by protesters as one section of protesters attempted to assault him at ITO in central Delhi. #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/uigSLyVAGy — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021





Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait maintained that the protest is peaceful. Denying knowledge of those who are creating ruckus in the Capital, he said, "Rally is going on peacefully. I don't have any knowledge of it. We are at Ghazipur and are releasing the traffic here."

#WATCH Violence continues at ITO in central Delhi, tractors being driven by protestors deliberately try to run over police personnel pic.twitter.com/xKIrqANFP4 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021





A video of one police personnel being assaulted by a group of protesters emerged while it can be seen in the same video that another group, who are also protesters, came to the rescue of the police personnel.

But why and how protesters reached the Capital while their union leaders gave an undertaking of not entering the city? Union leaders have admitted some confusion over route while the Twitter handle of Kisan Ekta March said it was a pre-planned strategy of the government to create violence. They also said that the claim of vandalising DTC buses is misleading. There were attempts to move the buses, they said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON