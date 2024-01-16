close_game
close_game
News / India News / Want to board Rahul Gandhi's ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ bus? Here's how you can do it

Want to board Rahul Gandhi's ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ bus? Here's how you can do it

ByManjiri Chitre
Jan 16, 2024 12:11 PM IST

The term ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ was first used by Rahul Gandhi during the first Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who kickstarted his second large-scale outreach programme ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ on Sunday, is travelling in a special ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ bus for the next two and a half months. In a unique initiative, the grand-old party on Monday introduced ‘special tickets’ for those who want to board the bus and meet Gandhi.

In this Handout photograph released by Indian Congress party office shows Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi waving to supporters from a bus during a two month-long cross-country march from the northeastern Indian state of Manipur in Thoubal district(AP)
In this Handout photograph released by Indian Congress party office shows Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi waving to supporters from a bus during a two month-long cross-country march from the northeastern Indian state of Manipur in Thoubal district(AP)

The brown-coloured ticket, which has a picture of Rahul Gandhi printed on it, was shared by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“This is the ticket for the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' bus in which Rahul Gandhi is travelling in the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. Those who want to meet and talk to Rahul Gandhi in this journey of justice against the injustice of the last 10 years, have been given such tickets and called in the bus,” he wrote.

The ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ bus is a custom-made Volvo bus with a hydraulic lift for Gandhi to address the crowds atop the vehicle. The bus has the text ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ written all over it with Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's caricature-like picture at the back of the bus.

Notably, the term ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ was first used by Rahul Gandhi during the first Bharat Jodo Yatra saying he was opening 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan (shop for spreading love)' in ‘Nafrat ka Bazaar (market of hate)’.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began on Sunday from Manipur's Thoubal district and will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts. Besides Manipur, the yatra will cover four northeastern states - Nagaland (257 km in two days), Arunachal Pradesh (55 km in one day), Meghalaya (five km in one day) and Assam (833 km in eight days).

On Tuesday morning, the leaders resumed the campaign from Nagaland's Kohima. By the end of this month, the yatra is likely to enter Bihar through West Bengal and then head towards Jharkhand. It will then move on to Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra and conclude in Mumbai on March 20 after a span of 67 days.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Ram Mandir along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On