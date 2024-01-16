Want to board Rahul Gandhi's ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ bus? Here's how you can do it

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who kickstarted his second large-scale outreach programme ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ on Sunday, is travelling in a special ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ bus for the next two and a half months. In a unique initiative, the grand-old party on Monday introduced ‘special tickets’ for those who want to board the bus and meet Gandhi. In this Handout photograph released by Indian Congress party office shows Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi waving to supporters from a bus during a two month-long cross-country march from the northeastern Indian state of Manipur in Thoubal district(AP)

The brown-coloured ticket, which has a picture of Rahul Gandhi printed on it, was shared by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This is the ticket for the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' bus in which Rahul Gandhi is travelling in the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. Those who want to meet and talk to Rahul Gandhi in this journey of justice against the injustice of the last 10 years, have been given such tickets and called in the bus,” he wrote.

The ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ bus is a custom-made Volvo bus with a hydraulic lift for Gandhi to address the crowds atop the vehicle. The bus has the text ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ written all over it with Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's caricature-like picture at the back of the bus.

Notably, the term ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ was first used by Rahul Gandhi during the first Bharat Jodo Yatra saying he was opening 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan (shop for spreading love)' in ‘Nafrat ka Bazaar (market of hate)’.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began on Sunday from Manipur's Thoubal district and will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts. Besides Manipur, the yatra will cover four northeastern states - Nagaland (257 km in two days), Arunachal Pradesh (55 km in one day), Meghalaya (five km in one day) and Assam (833 km in eight days).

On Tuesday morning, the leaders resumed the campaign from Nagaland's Kohima. By the end of this month, the yatra is likely to enter Bihar through West Bengal and then head towards Jharkhand. It will then move on to Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra and conclude in Mumbai on March 20 after a span of 67 days.