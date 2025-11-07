Azamgarh , A wanted criminal carrying a cash reward of ₹50,000 was shot dead here on Friday in an encounter with the Special Task Force , officials said. Wanted criminal shot dead in encounter with STF in UP's Azamgarh

Three accomplices of the criminal, however, managed to escape, they said.

The encounter occurred near the Jokhara bridge in the Rounapar police station area, when joint teams from Lucknow STF, Azamgarh SWAT, and Sidhari police intercepted a group of criminals.

The Special Weapons and Tactics team and local police were investigating a recent snatching incident in the Sidhari area when they received a tip-off from the STF that some suspects were fleeing towards Rounapar, Superintendent of Police City Madhuban Kumar Singh said.

Acting on the information, the joint teams led by Lucknow STF cordoned off the Jokhara bridge area.

"On seeing the police, the criminals opened fire. The police retaliated in self-defence," Singh said.

During the exchange of fire, one of the criminals sustained bullet injuries while three others managed to flee. The injured man was rushed to the CHC Haria hospital and later referred to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Singh added.

The deceased was identified as Wakib alias Wakif , son of Kalam alias Salam, a resident of Azamgarh's Phoolpur police station area.

Wakib was a member of an active criminal gang and carried a cash reward of ₹50,000 on his head, the police said, adding that he had about 44 criminal cases registered against him in Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Kushinagar, and other districts, including charges of theft, robbery, fraud, and illegal cattle smuggling.

Cartridges and shells, among other evidence, were recovered from the encounter site.

A combing operation has been launched to trace the absconding criminals, the police said.

