Wanted to quit after communal clashes, but PM urged me to fight on: Babul Supriyo

Union minister of state for heavy industries Babul Supriyo, who represents Asansol in the Lok Sabha, said on Monday he wanted to resign from his post and quit politics after the communal violence in the industrial town in West Bengal last week, but was “inspired” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stay on and fight.

Supriyo said, in a series of tweets, he was restrained from walking away by a man “who leads by example” and “works relentlessly for his countrymen ignoring all this noise of deceit and false propaganda”.

“If today I am fighting all this Muck of Falsehood&Politics of Hate in WB, it is thanks 2 our Hon’ble PM who told me how we MUST triumph against all this Dirty Noise by continuing 2 fight with a goal in sight that of Development for ALL, something he DID in Gujarat&HOW,” the Bharatiya Janata Party leader tweeted.

Supriyo put a career in playback singing on the backburner and plunged into politics before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In the run-up to the polls, Modi fervently campaigned for the young candidate and urged the Asansol electorate to vote for him.

He also lashed out at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, saying her “one and only goal” was to stay in power by any “hook and crook” and that her workers of her Trinamool Party were trying so “that there be no opposition”.

“And, I confess that at times I really find it hard 2 convince myself 2 continue•How can a Constitutional Entity like the CM be so uncouth & desperate 2 win elections with unfair means?” the 47-year-old tweeted.

He said he was being “unfairly/brutally” treated on social media “for being truthful in reporting from ground zero about the continued biased, TMCPartyCadre like behaviour of Police that is igniting fire within a State where Hindu/Muslims resided in complete harmony til MamtaDi came 2 power with the unholy ambition 2 divide&rule”.

There were no immediate reactions from the ruling party in the state.

An FIR was registered against Supriyo for “violating” prohibitory orders and allegedly manhandling policemen after he was prevented from entering Asansol on March 29. The minister had alleged on Twitter last week that the administration and police did not do anything to stop members of the minority community from attacking the Hindus in Raniganj.

He said on Monday that music has won him hundreds of Muslim friends “who agree that MamtaDi’s appeasement Politics has created a deep-rooted divide in the society.”

“At the end of the day, it’s all abt my conscience&as the sun rises higher over the sea in Mumbai, I cn sense my rising resolute 2 fight evil TMC•I rest my case with 2 TRUE PICTUREs& tell u??We the footsoldiers under the leadership of Hon’ble PM, shall win??Love,” Supriyo said.

A man was killed and several injured after a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)-backed Ram Navami procession allegedly tried to enter a Muslim-dominated locality in Raniganj on March 26. Two others also lost their lives in related incidents across North 24 Parganas and Purulia districts around that time.

While chief minister Banerjee maintains that saffron activists triggered violence in the state, BJP leaders have accused the police of allowing people from the minority community to attack them.

