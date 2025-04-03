Waqf bill a tightrope walk for INDIA bloc member Shiv Sena (UBT)

The Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT) walked a tightrope over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, on Wednesday as the party tried to balance its original Hindutva plank with concerns for minorities. The Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT) walked a tightrope over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, on Wednesday as the party tried to balance its original Hindutva plank with concerns for minorities (HT Photo)

The party alleged that the government wants to take away land and give it to industrialists, a charge refuted by the government.

Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant alleged that the government added non-Muslims in waqf boards and intends to bring non-Hindus in temple trusts, warning against any such move.

Sawant also recalled how Muslims fought for India’s freedom. “What you are doing now to Muslims, it can happen to Christians and Sikhs and Jains in future. What is your intention?” he asked.

After Sawant’s speech, minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju took potshots at the Sena leader. “Earlier when he was a Shivsainik, we liked what you said. Now, your attitude has changed. Did you change as a person or is it because you are now with the Congress? Earlier you used to speak well with Shiv Sena agenda,” the minister said.

Sawant replied, “We have not changed. You have changed.”

The Sena was under pressure even before the debate on the waqf bill started. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had thrown a challenge to Sena (UBT) on Tuesday. “Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament tomorrow! Let’s see if Uddhav will uphold the ideas of Balasaheb Thackeray Sena, the emperor of Hindu hearts, and the venerable Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, or will he continue to follow in the footsteps of Rahul Gandhi and continue to appease him?”

Sawant mentioned Fadnavis’ challenge and said, “There is a big difference between what you do and what you say. You didn’t bring this bill to give justice to someone. Our Maharashtra CM has challenged us on what are we going to say. Are you trying to teach us Hindutva? If you talk of Hindutva, I want to ask, who brought out the treasures of Padmanath temple? In Kedarnath temple, Shankaracharya said 300 kilos of gold have disappeared. How did it happen?”

“You have your eyes on Tirupati too. Whatever you did in Ayodhya, people have shown you your place in Ayodhya. Some temples were demolished. It happened in Varanasi too and in both places, your votes decreased,” Sawant said.

But he also batted for minorities. “Those who didn’t do anything for Independence, they are now running the government. Muslims have also sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country. Muslims have also been locked up in Andaman (Cellular jail). Earlier waqf boards were formed through elections, now you will nominate your own people. In the (waqf) boards, Muslims will be in minority,” Sawant said.

“You are adding two non-Muslims in the boards, we are suspicious of your intentions. I am afraid that tomorrow you will try to bring Muslims in temple (trusts). Shiv Sena will oppose any move to bring non-Hindus in temples. What you are doing now to Muslims, it can happen to Christians and Sikhs and Jains in future,” he added.