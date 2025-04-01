Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha today; INDIA bloc holds strategy meet, BJP issues whip

The Lok Sabha will take up the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill for discussion and passage on Wednesday, setting the stage for a showdown between the Narendra Modi-led government and the Opposition's India bloc.Earlier today, minorities and parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that the Lok Sabha's business advisory committee (BAC), which includes leaders from all major parties and is chaired by Speaker Om Birla, agreed on an eight-hour debate. INDIA bloc leaders during a meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi. (X/INCIndia)

During the meeting, the Congress and several other opposition INDIA bloc members walked out after accusing the government of stifling their voice.

Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi alleged that their voices were being ignored and said the opposition parties wanted more time to debate and the House to take up more issues, including the situation in Manipur and the row over electors' photo identity cards, according to PTI.

To this, Rijiju said several parties wanted four to six hours of debate, while those from the opposition demanded 12 hours. He noted that the allotted period of eight hours can be extended if the House feels so on that day.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill

The controversial bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August. The bill, which proposes 40 amendments to the provisions of the Waqf Act, has suggested modifications such as ensuring representation for Muslim women and non-Muslims in the Waqf boards. It also proposes sweeping changes in the regulation and governance of India’s waqf boards, which manage Islamic charitable endowments, reported Hindustan Times.

The government argued that the bill will modernise an archaic and complex system in line with recommendations of the 2006 Rajinder Sachar Committee. However, the Opposition demanded greater scrutiny of the bill, alleging that it would hurt Muslim communities.

The Waqf bill had been adopted with several amendments by a joint parliamentary committee, and the JPC report was presented in Parliament during the Budget session. The panel had suggested changing the name of the Waqf bill to the “Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act.”

Congress, BJP issue whip

Ahead of the government bringing the Waqf bill amendments to Parliament, the ruling BJP and the Congress have issued whips to all their MPs, ensuring their presence in the House.

The Congress issued the three-line whip after the government made it clear that the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill would be taken up in the Lok Sabha for discussion and passage.

"Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, i.e. April 2, 3 and 4, 2025. All members of Congress party in Lok Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 AM onwards till the adjournment of the House on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday i.e. April 2,3 and 4, 2025, without fail and support the party stand," the whip issued by Congress party's chief whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh said, according to PTI.

On the other hand, the BJP issued a whip to all its MPs in the Lok Sabha, instructing them to be present in Parliament on April 2. It issued a similar whip to all its Rajya Sabha MPS, mandating their presence in Parliament on April 3, according to ANI.

INDIA bloc holds meeting

The opposition's INDIA bloc also presented a united face on Wednesday evening as its parties discussed their joint strategy to oppose the Waqf bill at a meeting in the Parliament House, reported PTI.

After the meeting, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that the INDIA bloc would oppose the bill in the Parliament.

"In the introduction stage itself, the INDIA alliance and all like-minded parties had a clear-cut stand on it. This bill is a targeted legislation and is fundamentally against the Constitutional provisions," he told ANI. "We are going to oppose this bill... This is what has been decided unanimously by the INDIA alliance parties. We request other like-minded parties also to vote against this bill..."

NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule said that the Opposition will take part in the discussion and put out the truth.

"We will take part in discussions. Just like we will listen to them, we will put forth our truth. We will stand with those who work according to the Constitution. The INDIA alliance had a good discussion. We will debate together," Sule told ANI.

JD(U) to offer support to Centre

The Janata Dal (United) has clarified that it will support the NDA government on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

JD (U) leaders, familiar with the development, said most of the concerns raised by the party in the bill have been addressed.

"A delegation of the Muslim community had met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and expressed their concerns regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill after the matter was referred to the JPC. Nitish Kumar asked party representatives to raise these concerns in the JPC, and party representative Dileshwar Kamait raised these concerns in the JPC. Surely, these suggestions must have been taken into consideration as well," JD (U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said.

Delhi Police tighten security in sensitive areas

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have intensified security arrangements at multiple sensitive areas in the city to ensure that law and order are not disturbed, reported PTI.

"To maintain law and order at multiple sensitive areas, we have intensified night patrolling, and additional deployment will be arranged," a senior police officer, requesting anonymity, was quoted as saying.

The officer said all the deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have already been directed to keep strict vigil.