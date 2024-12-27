Waqf JPC holds fresh meetings with 3 states

The joint parliamentary committee examining the Waqf Amendment Bill expressed dissatisfaction on Thursday over the responses given by Karnataka, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh about the status of Waqf properties in their respective states. BJP member and JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal said the panel has given the representatives of the three states a fortnight to furnish their responses and would call them again to appear before it if required. (ANI PHOTO)

BJP member and JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal said the panel has given the representatives of the three states a fortnight to furnish their responses and would call them again to appear before it if required.

The committee has sought details about the Waqf properties in states, including their registration with the government, listing of the properties by their character — waqf by user or waqf by deed, the income generated by such properties and whether their nature can be changed.

Pal said the committee will also tour Kolkata, Patna and Lucknow between January 18 and 20 to interact with various stakeholders there.

He said some members have also expressed their desire to visit Jammu and Kashmir and a decision in this regard will be taken after consulting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

“The responses given by the delegations of the three states were not satisfactory, we have given them 15 days’ time to furnish the responses and will call them again if required,” he said.

Pal said these states have not furnished the responses in the format specified by the department of minority affairs.

The committee had also written to state governments seeking details of Waqf properties occupied by them in an unauthorised manner as per the Sachar panel report.

The UPA government constituted the Sachar Committee in 2005 to study the social, economic and educational status of the Muslim community in India.

Pal said that the 2005 Sachar Committee, established by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in its 2006 report had said that private players and the government had encroached upon Waqf properties. “We want to know from the state government if the government property actually belongs to the government. What does the record say? Because these records will only be with them [the state government]. If it is Waqf’s, what are the steps that the government has taken? If it is the government’s, why is it being claimed as Waqf’s?” Pal said.

While MP has been called again, Rajasthan and Karnataka may be called again depending on their responses, Pal said.

The JPC will next go on a study tour to Kolkata, Patna and Lucknow. “Our members have also asked to go to Jammu and Kashmir as well but we will need the speaker’s permission for that,” Pal said. He said that he would discuss this matter with the speaker.