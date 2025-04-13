Waqf stir rocks Bengal, 3 dead

At least three people were killed and dozens, including police personnel,injured in violent protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act that continued for a second day in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, prompting the Calcutta high court to order deployment of central reinforcements in the region. Security personnel stand near a torched vehicle during a protest in Murshidabad on Friday. (PTI)

The large-scale violence began on Friday in the Suti and Samserganj areas when mobs attacked homes, set vehicles ablaze and pelted security forces with stones in the Muslim-dominated district along the Bangladesh border. People identified two of the victims as Haragobindo Das, 65, and his son Chandan Das, 40, who family members said were dragged from their home, beaten and stabbed to death in Samserganj. Police did not comment on the circumstances of their deaths. The third victim was identified as 25-year-old Ezaz Ahmed, who sustained bullet injuries in Suti.

The deteriorating situation sparked a political tussle between the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Opposition.

Late on Saturday evening, the ministry of home affairs announced that apart from nearly 300 Border Security Force personnel locally available in Murshidabad, “additional five companies have been deployed at the request of the state government”.

“There has been rumour mongering by anti-social elements... As a result, there was fresh mobilisation yesterday [Friday] in Suti and Samserganj… Two people died in Samserganj and one in Suti,” additional director general (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim said.

The Das family said a mob stabbed the two men and ransacked their home. “A mob attacked our house last night. They were dragged out, beaten up and stabbed with daggers. The house was also looted. We managed to escape by climbing to the terrace,” said Prasenjit Das, Haragobindo’s grandson.

A senior police officer said they have started an investigation into the murders. “A probe is on, and we are trying to identify those involved in the killings. We have spoken to other members of the family and local residents,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

The BJP accused the Trinamool of fanning unrest to appease its vote bank. “The silence of the Mamata Banerjee government is deafening. Why is she allowing, instigating and tolerating such lawlessness... Is vote-bank politics more important than the safety of West Bengal’s people and institutions,” leader of Opposition in the state assembly Suvendhu Adhikari said.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee hit back, saying: “We do not condone any violent activity. Some political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain... I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony.”

Murshidabad district has recorded sporadic instances of violence for close to a week after Parliament passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill that aims to implement sweeping changes in the regulation and management of Islamic charitable endowments.

The President gave her assent to the bill last Saturday.

Clashes initially erupted on Tuesday, when protesters hurled stones at the police and set their vehicles on fire in the Jangipur area. The situation was eventually brought under control but violence resurfaced on Friday when a demonstration turned violent, prompting authorities to open fire.

“Two people were injured in the police firing on Friday. They were shifted to Jangipur hospital. Their conditions are stable,” said Shamim.

On Saturday, fresh violence broke out in Dhuliyan town as a mob went on a rampage. “There was destruction of public property and then it took a communal angle. Police initially used minimal force to control. But this doesn’t mean we are action-shy,” Rajeev Kumar, DGP of West Bengal, said.

Police said they have received information of one person suffering bullet injuries on Saturday. “One person received bullet injuries. We don’t have details of the incident. Local police didn’t fire. We are verifying,” Shamim said, referring to what local media reported as the third death. He added that the situation was now under control.

Union home secretary Govind Mohan held a video conference with chief secretary and DGP of West Bengal to take stock of the violence, the central government said in an official statement.

“The Union home Secretary advised the state administration to keep a close watch on other sensitive districts also, and to put in place adequate steps to ensure normalcy at the earliest. Union home secretary stated that the Centre is also closely monitoring the situation and assured the State all possible assistance,” the statement said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) said its personnel were helping to bring the situation under control. “We were asked by the administration and we are helping them to restore normalcy,” said NK Pandey, DIG BSF (South Bengal Frontier).