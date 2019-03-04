Hostel warden of Alwar school suspended over sexual harassment charges against husband

The Alwar district administration suspended the warden of hostel of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Kishangarh Bas area and her husband after two girls accused them of sexual harassment. The warden’s husband is a government teacher.

Police detained the man after registering a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Posco) Act and SC/ST Act. Another accused is on the run. But the police have not taken action against the warden yet.

Two girls of the KGBV in Baskripal Nagar told the school principal about sexual harassment by the warden’s husband and another man when he went to the hostel on Saturday to distribute sweets to celebrate return of wing commander Abhinandan Varthanam to India.

Principal Sukhi Ram said the two girls came to him crying and told him about their sexual harassment. “We informed the police,” he said. Kishangarh Bas police station SHO Ravindra Kavia said they have registered a case and are investigating into it. “We have detained the warden’s husband for questioning.”

Warden Neel Kamal Yadav has been removed from her post, the principal said. The police officer said the statement of the two girls had been recorded. A police team has been sent to Haryana to bring other accused, Ramkesh Sharma.

RPS officer Neha Agarwal will investigate the case. “Case of molestation registered against accused after two girls complained of molestation by warden’s husband. Questioning underway,” Agarwal told ANI.

Alwar collector Indrajeet Singh said the warden and her husband Naresh Yadav have been suspended. “A letter has been sent to education secretary for issuing notice to them and terminating their service.” .

Ex-union minister Jitendra Singh and state labour minister Tika Ram Jully visited the hostel.

