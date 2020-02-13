Warrants issued against 2 pro-Khalistan leaders

india

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 03:58 IST

A special NIA court in Mohali on Wednesday issued non-bailable warrants against Pakistan-based chief of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) Ranjeet Singh Neeta and Germany-based Gurmeet Singh Bagga in its probe into dropping of arms, ammunitions, explosives, communication devices and fake currency notes from across the border using drones in Punjab’s Chola Sahib in September last year.

“During investigation, the role of Ranjeet Singh Neeta and Gurmeet Singh Bagga, a key operative of KZF based in Hamburg, Germany, has been found in the conspiracy of trafficking of illegal arms, ammunition, explosives, communication devices and FICNs into India to further terrorist activities with a view to cause loss of life and property of citizens as well as to threaten the security of India. Investigation has disclosed that they have been able to recruit individuals from Punjab for carrying out terrorist activities,” a NIA spokesperson said.

Earlier, in October last year, Interpol red notice was issued against Bagga and seven other Khalistani terrorists operating from different countries.

Another key accused in the arms dropping case – Harmeet Singh alias PhD of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) — was killed in Lahore, Pakistan, last month by a local gang over financial disputes stemming out of drugs smuggling. HT had reported about the same.