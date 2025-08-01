Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Was asked to arrest Mohan Bhagwat’: Former ATS official claims after Malegaon verdict

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 02:18 pm IST

Mehiboob Mujawar claimed that the verdict undid the "fake things" done by the ATS. The probe in the Malegaon case was done by ATS and later handed to NIA.

A former police official, who was part of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) probe into the Malegaon blast case, has claimed that he was asked to arrest RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing an event in New Delhi.(PTI)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing an event in New Delhi.(PTI)

Retired inspector Mehiboob Mujawar has alleged that the objective behind arresting Mohan Bhagwat was to establish that there was "saffron terror".

The statement comes after a special NIA court on Thursday acquitted all seven accused in the Malegaon blast case, 17 years after a bomb exploded in the Muslim-dominated area of Maharashtra's Malegaon during the month of Ramadan in 2008.

Reacting to the court's verdict, Mehiboob Mujawar said that the ruling undid the "fake things" done by the ATS. The probe in the Malegaon case was done by the ATS, and it was later taken over by the National Investigation Agency.

"The verdict exposed the fake investigation done by a fake officer," Mujawar said, according to PTI.

He said he was asked to "go and catch" Mohan Bhagwat. He, however, added that he did not follow the orders as they were "horrific" and "I knew the reality."

"I cannot say what investigation the ATS did then and why...But I was given some confidential orders regarding personalities like Ram Kalsangra, Sandip Dange, Dilip Patidar and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. All these orders were not such that one could follow them," he said.

"It was beyond my capacity to apprehend a towering personality like Mohan Bhagwat. As I did not follow the orders, a false case was registered against me and it destroyed my career of 40 years," he added.

Mujawar was part of the ATS team that began the probe of the blast in Malegaon on September 29, 2008, in which six people were killed and 101 others were injured.

"There was no saffron terrorism. Everything was fake," he added. He also claimed that he had documentary proof to back his claims.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘Was asked to arrest Mohan Bhagwat’: Former ATS official claims after Malegaon verdict
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On