‘Was busy because of oath ceremony’: Suvendu aide Chandranath Rath's family grieves after murder

Chandranath Rath, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant who was shot dead in West Bengal on Wednesday night, had gone to his home in Medinipur just hours before his murder, according to his family. Chandranath Rath's unconsolable younger brother Dev Kumar said that he had no enmity with anyone. His mother asked for life sentence for the accused (ANI/HT/PTI) He sat with his family, spoke to them, and left for Kolkata at 2 pm, said Rath's younger brother Dev Kumar. Rath's mother said that she had cooked food for him and had asked him to come back soon, to which her son replied that he was busy with the upcoming oath-taking ceremony in West Bengal. Rath was shot dead in an execution-style killing by bike-borne assailants who tailed his white SUV and shot him from close range near Doharia in Madhyamgram of North 24 Parganas. Also read: Car tailed, then execution-style killing: Shocking details in Suvendu Adhikari aide's murder ‘Had no enmity with anyone’ Rath's inconsolable younger brother Dev Kumar, while speaking to media, said that he had no enmity with anyone. "Yesterday he was sitting with us and had spoken to us. After 2 pm, he left for Kolkata. He had no enmity with anyone..." Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He added that whoever is behind the murder should be given “harshest punishment”. Also read: Chandranath not Suvendu Adhikari's 1st PA to die unnaturally: A 2013 flashback to Pradip Jha's death ‘Was busy because of the oath-taking ceremony’ Rath's mother also shared the same sentiment as her brother and demanded a life sentence for the accused and not a death sentence. She said that she will ask for justice once the new government is formed. “I am a mother who lost her son, I want those behind this to be punished. However, I am also a mother. So, I don't want the criminals to be hanged but given life imprisonment. I will ask for justice for him when the new party comes to power. He came here yesterday, and I cooked food for him. I asked him to come home. He said he was busy because of the oath-taking ceremony…” she told news agency PTI.