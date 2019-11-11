e-paper
‘Was curious to read Quran, wanted to know what’s written in it’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant revealed that he asked for a copy of the Quran in Hindi and has read parts of it.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2019 14:01 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant(PTI File )
         

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant says he has read parts of both the Quran and the Bible.

Speaking at an Eid-e-Milad function late on Sunday night, Sawant advocated equality of all religions and said that his government doesn’t discriminate between faiths.

“Quran is in Urdu, I asked for a copy in Hindi and began reading it. The Bible is written in English, Bhagavad Gita is written in English, Hindi and Marathi. I wanted to know what is there written in the Quran. I was curious to read it,” Sawant said.

“I have not read it fully yet. I have read just some of the lessons in the Quran... just as I have read some parts of the Bible. I have already read the Bhagavad Gita. I am also trying to read the Bible,” he added.

“In the Quran, humans are ranked above all other species species. But, neither the Quran nor the Bible or the Bhagavad Gita say that other religions should be defamed and derided. The Quran does say our religion is superior than most, but also adds that other religions should also be respected,” Sawant said.

Though there were restrictions in the state under Section 144 on account of the Ayodhya case verdict, the administration allowed religious processions of the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad after the community made a request to this effect to the chief minister.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also extolled the practice of the Uniform Civil Code in Goa, adding that there was no discrimination between any communities in the coastal state.

