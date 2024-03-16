Was Mamata Banerjee pushed from behind? Trinamool Congress reacts

Reacting to the conspiracy theory that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was pushed from behind, the Trinamool Congress said on Friday that she had collapsed after feeling dizzy. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leaves from the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI)

The TMC supremo had sustained an injury to her forehead on Thursday after falling at her Kolkata house.

TMC leader Shashi Panja said nobody pushed Mamata Banerjee from behind.

"...She (Mamata Banerjee) felt a bit dizzy and then collapsed, nobody pushed her from behind... After falling, she got injured; the doctor is looking into everything," said Panja.

The TMC leader asked the masses to refrain from making wrong comments on the accident. She said the reason for her collapse could be high blood pressure or sugar.

"Didi is also a human being and she has a very hectic schedule. Everyone wants her to stay healthy. But no one should mock the incident or make a wrong prediction for the cause of the incident," she added.

The doctor, whose statement triggered rumours that she was pushed from behind, said his remark was misinterpreted.

Dr Manimoy Bandopadhyay, director of Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research at SSKM Hospital, said on Friday: “Maybe our statement was misinterpreted. It was like a sensation of being pushed from behind that led to the fall. It happens when a person falls”.

On Thursday, the doctor had said: "Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee reported to our hospital today around 7.30pm with a history of fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind. She had a cerebral concussion and a sharp cut over her forehead which was bleeding profusely".

Mamata Banerjee fell at her Kalighat house in Kolkata. She suffered forehead and nose injuries.

She was rushed to the state-run SSKM Hospital around 7.30pm and was discharged around 9.30 pm with three stitches on the forehead and one on the nose.

The BJP has demanded a thorough probe into the incident.

With inputs from ANI